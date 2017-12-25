Download App
आपका शहर Close

17 साल का इंतजार खत्म, नए साल पर मिलने वाले इस तोहफे का उठाए युवा पूरा फायदा

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, देहरादून

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 05:31 PM IST
Government job in Uttarakhand on New Year 2018

17 साल का इंतजार अब खत्म होगा। नए साल पर युवाओं को ये खास तोहफा मिलने वाला है। युवा इस मौके का भरपूर फायदा उठाए। पढ़िए पूरी खबर...

 

Comments

Browse By Tags

government jobs group 'c' exam forest department vacancy exam form More ...

आज का मुद्दा

RK नगर सीट पर दिनाकरन की जीत, बोले- 2 महीने में गिरेगी तमिलनाडु सरकार

Chennai: TTV Dhinakaran Set big win in RK Nagar bypoll

Most Viewed

UPTET Result 2017 के नतीजे घोषित, ऐसे चेक करें परिणाम

uptet 2017 results roll number wise will be announced 15 december
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

इंतजार खत्म! यूपी टीईटी परीक्षा का परिणाम जारी, ऐसे चेक करें रिजल्ट

uptet result declared tomorrow
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

शिक्षकों के लिए खुशखबरी... UPTET 2017 के नतीजे घोषित, अब होगी बंपर भर्ती

uptet result 2017 68500 posts will be recruited soon
  • शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!