Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Young man Sabotage shops for extortion In delhi

तस्वीरें: हफ्ता वसूली के लिए चापड़ लेकर बदमाश ने मचाया उत्पात, दुकानों में तोड़फोड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 04 Jul 2019 12:07 PM IST
वेलकम में हफ्ता वसूली के दौरान की तोड़फोड़
1 of 5
वेलकम में हफ्ता वसूली के दौरान की तोड़फोड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में वेलकम कब्रिस्तान रोड इलाके में मंगलवार रात एक युवक ने मांस काटने वाले चापड़ लहराकर दहशत फैला दी। आरोपी ने हफ्ता वसूली के लिए कई दुकानों में तोड़फोड़ कर डाली। इस दौरान कुछ लोगों ने आरोपी को हफ्ता दे भी दिया। 
delhi police extortion delhi news
वेलकम में हफ्ता वसूली के दौरान की तोड़फोड़
वेलकम में हफ्ता वसूली के दौरान की तोड़फोड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी युवक
आरोपी युवक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी युवक
आरोपी युवक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी युवक
आरोपी युवक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
आरोपी युवक
आरोपी युवक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
