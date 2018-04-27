शहर चुनें

CM योगी के स्वागत के लिए पढ़ाई छोड़ सफाई में जुटे थे बच्चे..

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, बुलंदशहर, Updated Fri, 27 Apr 2018 11:59 AM IST
yogi adityanath in bulandshaher: children were cleaning instead of studying
मुख्यमंत्री के आगमन को देखते हुए अफसरों ने स्कूलों में सफाई के आदेश दिए तो पुलिस लाइन स्थित परिषदीय स्कूल में शिक्षकों ने सफाई वाले को बुलाने के बजाय मासूम बच्चों के हाथों में ही झाडू़-पोछा थमा दिया।
