हर सोमवार भोलेनाथ को चढ़ाएंगे ये चीजें तो बरसेगी कृपा..

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 01 Apr 2018 12:46 PM IST
Lord Shiva
शिव पुराण की मानें तो भगवान शिव ही एक ऐसे देवता हैं जो अपने भक्तों से काफी सरलता से प्रसन्न हो जाते हैं, इसीलिए उनको भोलेनाथ कहा जाता है। अगर आप भी भगवान शिव की कृपा पाना चाहते हैं तो जरूर इन चीजों को सोमवार को भोलेनाथ को अर्पित करें।
