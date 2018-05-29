बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b0d415e4f1c1bf46e8b5366","slug":"woman-jumped-in-front-of-train-with-2-kids-all-of-died-on-the-spot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0947\u0921\u092c\u0949\u0921\u0940, \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u091b\u0932\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रेलवे ट्रैक पर इस हाल में मिली महिला की डेडबॉडी, बच्चों के साथ ट्रेन के आगे लगा दी थी छलांग
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, ग्रेटर नोएडा, Updated Tue, 29 May 2018 05:32 PM IST
ग्रेटर नोएडा के दनकौर रेलवे स्टेशन पर एक महिला अपने 2 बच्चों को लेकर ट्रेन के आगे कूद गई। मौके पर ही तीनों की मौत हो गई।
