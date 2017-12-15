Download App
प्रद्युम्न हत्याकांड: ये हैं वो 4 कारण जिसकी वजह से बालिग माना जा सकता है आरोपी छात्र

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 10:33 AM IST
why minor accuse of pradyuman murder can be considered adult four reasons

भोंडसी स्थित रायन इंटरनेशनल स्कूल में हुई प्रद्युम्न की हत्या मामले में जुवेनाइल जस्टिस बोर्ड आरोपी पर वयस्क की तरह मुकदमा चलाने की अनुमति प्रदान कर सकता है। इसके संकेत सोशल इनवेस्टिगेशन रिपोर्ट के बाद मिले हैं।

