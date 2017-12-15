बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पंखे से लटकती मिली महिला कांस्टेबल, सुसाइड नोट ने खोला दर्दनाक सच
Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 10:33 AM IST
बेटे के बिछड़ने से आहत एक महिला कांस्टेबल ने शुक्रवार दोपहर को फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। महिला कांस्टेबल शिवाजी नगर थाने में छोटे मुंशी के पद पर तैनात थी और पालम विहार में स्टाफ क्वार्टर में रह रही थी।
