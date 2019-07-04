शहर चुनें

कौन हैं कृष्णानंद राय हत्याकांड में बरी हुए बाहुबली मुख्तार अंसारी, जानिए पूरा इतिहास

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 04 Jul 2019 03:26 PM IST
who is mukhtar ansari acquitted in krishnanand rai murder case full history
14 साल पहले 29 नवंबर की वह शाम जब पूर्वांचल एके 47 की तड़तड़ाहट से गूंज उठा था। हत्या भाजपा के विधायक कृष्णानंद राय की हुई थी और आरोप बाहुबली मुख्तार अंसारी और उनके साथियों पर लगा था। 14 साल बाद फैसला आया तो मुख्तार और उसके साथियों को बरी कर दिया गया। जानिए कौन है बाहुबली मुख्तार अंसारी और क्या है उनका पूरा इतिहास...
mukhtar ansari krishnanand rai krishnanand rai death krishnanand rai hatya kand cbi
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुख्तार अंसारी
मुख्तार अंसारी
मुख्तार अंसारी
मुख्तार अंसारी
मुख्तार अंसारी
मुख्तार अंसारी
बेटाें के साथ मुख्तार अंसारी
बेटाें के साथ मुख्तार अंसारी
