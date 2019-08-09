शहर चुनें

जब बीच सड़क पर महिलाओं ने खोया आपा, बन गया तमाशा, देखें तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 09 Aug 2019 08:46 PM IST
When women created a ruckus on the road
आज के समय में महिलाएं किसी से भी भिड़ने में पीछे नहीं है। अब महिलाएं पुलिस को भी नहीं छोड़ रही हैं, कोई न कोई ऐसी घटना सामने आती है जो बीच सड़क पर महिलाएं आपा खो देती हैं और जमकर बखेड़ा होता है। आज हम आपको बता रहे हैं हाल ही में हुईं ऐसी चार घटनाओं के बारे हैं। पहली घटना है हरियाणा के गुरुग्राम जिले की। साइबर सिटी के पॉश क्षेत्र में गुरुवार सुबह कार सवार दंपती ने जमकर हंगामा किया। वाटिका चौक लालबत्ती पर ट्रैफिक सिग्नल तोड़ने पर ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी के रोकने पर महिला चालक ने पुलिसकर्मी पर गाड़ी चढ़ाने की कोशिश की। ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी ने बोनट पर लटककर अपनी जान बचाई। कार सवार दंपती ने चौक पर उतरकर उत्पात मचाते हुए ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी और मीडियाकर्मियों के साथ भी मारपीट की।
delhi police traffic police delhi chandigarh police
