बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5afebbbc4f1c1bda408b6502","slug":"when-hearing-of-floor-test-case-in-karnataka-start-in-supreme-court-judges-were-amaze-to-see-crowd","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f \u0924\u092f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092c \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0930\u0942\u092e \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u091c\u091c \u0924\u094b \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928, \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e '\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0940\u0932\u0940\u0935 \u0926\u093f\u0938'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कर्नाटक का भविष्य तय करने जब कोर्ट रूम पहुंचे जज तो रह गए हैरान, मुंह से निकला 'आई कान्ट बीलीव दिस'
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 18 May 2018 06:03 PM IST
कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजे जब से आए हैं, वहां राजनीतिक उठापटक खत्म होने की बजाय कई गुना बढ़ गया है। किसी भी पार्टी को बहुमत न मिलने से लेकर विधायकों के जोड़-तोड़, उपराज्यपाल का सिंगल लार्जेस्ट पार्टी को न्योता देना, कांग्रेस का सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाना, येदियुरप्पा का मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेना और आज सुप्रीम कोर्ट में फ्लोर टेस्ट के लिए 28 घंटे का समय देने तक सब कुछ बहुत ही फिल्मी या ये कह लें कि नाटकीय रहा है। इन सब के बावजूद शुक्रवार को जब सुप्रीम कोर्ट के जज कर्नाटक में फ्लोर टेस्ट मामले की सुनवाई करने कोर्ट रूम नंबर 6 में पहुंचे तो वह कोर्ट का नजारा देख कर हैरान रह गए और उनके मुंह से निकल गया,
'आई कान्ट बीलीव दिस'। पढ़ें कोर्टरूम में कब-कब आए हल्के-फुल्के मजाकिया पल...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5afebbbc4f1c1bda408b6502","slug":"when-hearing-of-floor-test-case-in-karnataka-start-in-supreme-court-judges-were-amaze-to-see-crowd","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f \u0924\u092f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092c \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0930\u0942\u092e \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u091c\u091c \u0924\u094b \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928, \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e '\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0940\u0932\u0940\u0935 \u0926\u093f\u0938'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afebbbc4f1c1bda408b6502","slug":"when-hearing-of-floor-test-case-in-karnataka-start-in-supreme-court-judges-were-amaze-to-see-crowd","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f \u0924\u092f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092c \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0930\u0942\u092e \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u091c\u091c \u0924\u094b \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928, \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e '\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0940\u0932\u0940\u0935 \u0926\u093f\u0938'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afebbbc4f1c1bda408b6502","slug":"when-hearing-of-floor-test-case-in-karnataka-start-in-supreme-court-judges-were-amaze-to-see-crowd","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f \u0924\u092f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092c \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0930\u0942\u092e \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u091c\u091c \u0924\u094b \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928, \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e '\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0940\u0932\u0940\u0935 \u0926\u093f\u0938'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afebbbc4f1c1bda408b6502","slug":"when-hearing-of-floor-test-case-in-karnataka-start-in-supreme-court-judges-were-amaze-to-see-crowd","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f \u0924\u092f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092c \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0930\u0942\u092e \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u091c\u091c \u0924\u094b \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928, \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e '\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0940\u0932\u0940\u0935 \u0926\u093f\u0938'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afebbbc4f1c1bda408b6502","slug":"when-hearing-of-floor-test-case-in-karnataka-start-in-supreme-court-judges-were-amaze-to-see-crowd","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f \u0924\u092f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092c \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0930\u0942\u092e \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u091c\u091c \u0924\u094b \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928, \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e '\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0940\u0932\u0940\u0935 \u0926\u093f\u0938'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afebbbc4f1c1bda408b6502","slug":"when-hearing-of-floor-test-case-in-karnataka-start-in-supreme-court-judges-were-amaze-to-see-crowd","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f \u0924\u092f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092c \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0930\u0942\u092e \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u091c\u091c \u0924\u094b \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928, \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e '\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0940\u0932\u0940\u0935 \u0926\u093f\u0938'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5afebbbc4f1c1bda408b6502","slug":"when-hearing-of-floor-test-case-in-karnataka-start-in-supreme-court-judges-were-amaze-to-see-crowd","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093e\u091f\u0915 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f \u0924\u092f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u092c \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0930\u0942\u092e \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u091c\u091c \u0924\u094b \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928, \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e '\u0906\u0908 \u0915\u093e\u0928\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0940\u0932\u0940\u0935 \u0926\u093f\u0938'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.