{"_id":"5afed8fb4f1c1b1a5e8b56fd","slug":"delhi-cm-arvind-kejriwal-wife-sunita-kejriwal-tweet-against-lg-in-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0930\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u090f\u0932\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f, \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e- \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0940\u091b\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अरविंद केजरीवाल की पत्नी सुनीता ने एलजी को किया ट्वीट, लिखा- कर्म पीछा नहीं छोड़ता
न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 18 May 2018 07:15 PM IST
दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल की पत्नी सुनीता केजरीवाल ने दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल अनिल बैजल को एक ट्वीट किया है।
