दिल्ली एनसीआर और एनसीटी का क्या है इतिहास, राजधानी की यह दिलचस्प बातें नहीं जानते होंगे आप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 20 Jun 2020 07:27 PM IST
एनसीटी और एनसीआर
एनसीटी और एनसीआर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली का नाम जब कभी भी लिया जाता है, तो उसके साथ एनसीटी या एनसीआर का भी उल्लेख होता ही है। कई सरकारी दस्तावेजों पर आपने अक्सर दिल्ली राष्ट्रीय राजधानी क्षेत्र शासन (Government Of NCT Of Delhi) लिखा हुआ देखा होगा। इसके अलावा जब कभी भी राजधानी की चर्चा होती है, आपने राष्ट्रीय राजधानी क्षेत्र (National Capital Region) का नाम भी सुना होगा। आपके मन में भी अक्सर यह प्रश्न आता होगा कि यह एनसीटी और एनसीआर क्या है। क्या यह दोनों एक ही चीज है या इसमें कोई अंतर है। हम आपको बता रहे हैं क्या है एनसीटी और एनसीआर और इनमें क्या अंतर है?

 
एनसीटी और एनसीआर
एनसीटी और एनसीआर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इंडिया गेट
इंडिया गेट - फोटो : PTI
लाल किला
लाल किला - फोटो : PTI
लाल किला
लाल किला
जामा मस्जिद
जामा मस्जिद - फोटो : Pexels.com
राज घाट
राज घाट - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
कनॉट प्लेस
कनॉट प्लेस - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
संसद
संसद - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली
दिल्ली - फोटो : PTI
कुुतुब मिनार
कुुतुब मिनार
