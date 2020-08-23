शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   What is loan wolf attack isis terrorist Abu Yusuf plans for Delhi crime news in hindi

क्या होता है लोन वुल्फ हमला, आतंकी यूसुफ ने किया खुलासा, दिल्ली को इसी तरीके से दहलाने की थी योजना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 23 Aug 2020 10:29 AM IST
क्या होता है लोन वुल्फ हमला
1 of 7
क्या होता है लोन वुल्फ हमला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अफगानिस्तान में बैठे आईएसआईएस खुरासान मॉड्यूल के आतंकियों ने दिल्ली से गिरफ्तार अबू यूसुफ को राजधानी में ‘लोन वुल्फ हमला’ करने का आदेश दिया था। इसे अंजाम तक पहुंचाने के लिए उसने सभी तैयारियां कर ली थीं। आईईडी बनाने के बाद उसे स्वतंत्रता दिवस से पूर्व दिल्ली पहुंचकर विस्फोट करना था, लेकिन कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की वजह से वह नहीं आ पाया। आईईडी ब्लास्ट के बाद उसे राजधानी में ही फिदायीन हमला करना था। अबु यूसुफ ने खुलासा किया कि उसे यकीन था कि स्वतंत्रता दिवस के बाद दिल्ली की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था कम हो गई होगी, ऐसे में वह आसानी से धमाका कर सकता है, लेकिन इसी बीच वह पकड़ा गया। आइए जानते हैं क्या होता है लोन वुल्फ हमला और कितना खतरनाक हो सकता है इसका असर-
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IBPS PO 2020: सरकारी बैंक में नौकरी का सपना ऐसे होगा पूरा, Safalta.com के संग करें तैयारी
Click Here
विज्ञापन
lone wolf attack आतंकी संगठनlone wolf attack terrorism in india delhi terrorist abu yusuf khan isis

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

American Boy and Spanish Girl Doing Marriage with pahadi tradition in Uttarakhand Rudraprayag
Dehradun

सात समंदर पार आकर एक-दूजे के हुए अमेरिका की सीगल और स्पेन के मेरीय, मंदिर में लिए सात फेरे, तस्वीरें...

23 अगस्त 2020

कोरोना वायरस।
Gorakhpur

कोरोना मरीजों के यह आंकड़े देख हो जाएंगे हैरान, जानिए कौन सबसे ज्यादा हो रहा संक्रमित

23 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
संजय दत्त के फैंस ने सड़क 2 के ट्रेलर के साथ बनाया ये खास प्लान, सेहत खराब होने की खबर ने किया दुखी
Sadak 2

संजय दत्त के फैंस ने सड़क 2 के ट्रेलर के साथ बनाया ये खास प्लान, सेहत खराब होने की खबर ने किया दुखी
गोरखपुर में बारिश का मौसम।
Gorakhpur

वीडियो: गोरखपुर में झूम के बरसे बादल, जानिए फिर कब बदलेगा मौसम का मिजाज

23 अगस्त 2020

कोरोना वायरस (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Prayagraj

Prayagraj Corona Update: प्रयागराज में कोरोना के 276 नए मामले सामने आए, चार लोगों की मौत

23 अगस्त 2020

घर बैठें कराएं श्री गणेश का पूजन, वाराणसी के प्रसिद्ध दुर्ग विनायक मंदिर में
Puja

घर बैठें कराएं श्री गणेश का पूजन, वाराणसी के प्रसिद्ध दुर्ग विनायक मंदिर में
योगिता की हत्या का आरोपी डॉक्टर विवेक तिवारी
Agra

योगिता हत्याकांड: रिवाल्वर और खून से सने कपड़े नहीं ढूंढ पाई पुलिस, आगरा से कानपुर तक छानी खाक

23 अगस्त 2020

isis terrorist Abu Yusuf
Delhi NCR

आईएस आतंकी यूसुफ परिवार के साथ बसना चाहता था इस देश, ड्रोन हमले के बाद फेल हुआ प्लान, और...

23 अगस्त 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

जय बाजपेई प्रकरण में सीएम पोर्टल पर शिकायत में गलत रिपोर्ट लगाने पर दरोगा पर गिरी गाज

23 अगस्त 2020

आतंकी अबू युसुफ
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: आतंकी अबू युसुफ ने यूट्यूब से सीखा था आईईडी बनाना, आकाओं ने दिए थे लिंक

23 अगस्त 2020

संजय दत्त के फैंस ने सड़क 2 के ट्रेलर के साथ बनाया ये खास प्लान, सेहत खराब होने की खबर ने किया दुखी
Sadak 2

संजय दत्त के फैंस ने सड़क 2 के ट्रेलर के साथ बनाया ये खास प्लान, सेहत खराब होने की खबर ने किया दुखी
विज्ञापन
तेजाबी हमले की पीड़िताएं
Agra

अपराजिता: तेजाबी हमला भी नहीं डिगा सका हौसला, पढ़ें इन बहादुर बेटियों के संघर्ष की कहानी

23 अगस्त 2020

isis terrorist Abu Yusuf
Lucknow

आईएस आतंकी यूसुफ के घर से मिला कुछ ऐसा आपत्तिजनक सामान, देखकर पुलिस अधिकारी भी हैरान

23 अगस्त 2020

घर बैठें कराएं श्री गणेश का पूजन, वाराणसी के प्रसिद्ध दुर्ग विनायक मंदिर में
Puja

घर बैठें कराएं श्री गणेश का पूजन, वाराणसी के प्रसिद्ध दुर्ग विनायक मंदिर में
ताजमहल आज और कल
Agra

ताजमहल: कोरोना काल में बदल गई 'मिसाल-ए-मोहब्बत' की तस्वीर, कभी होता था ऐसा नजारा

23 अगस्त 2020

मुस्लिम समाज के लोगों ने कराया हरिओम का अंतिम संस्कार
Agra

एकता की मिसाल: मुस्लिमों ने किया 'हरिओम' का अंतिम संस्कार, 'राम नाम सत्य है' कहते हुए निकाली शवयात्रा

23 अगस्त 2020

आतंकी यूसुफ का गांव
Lucknow

आईएस आतंकी यूसुफ का सनसनीखेज खुलासा, मानव बम बनाने की कर रहा था तैयारी

23 अगस्त 2020

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के 37 संबंधियों व रिश्तेदारों की संपत्ति पर एसआईटी की नजर, तलब किया खरीद-बिक्री का ब्योरा

23 अगस्त 2020

खतरे के निशान से ऊपर बह रहीं हैं गंगा
Kanpur

यूपी: चेतावनी बिंदु पार करते ही और विकराल हुई गंगा, कई इलाकों में पहुंचा बाढ़ का पानी, प्रशासन अलर्ट

22 अगस्त 2020

अबु युसूफ को लेकर उसके घर पहुंची पुलिस
Lucknow

आतंकी अबु युसूफ के घर से मिले विस्फोटक व आपत्तिजनक साहित्य, मानव बम वाले दो जैकेट भी बरामद

22 अगस्त 2020

hastinapur meerut
Meerut

महाभारतकालीन नगरी में लाॅकडाउन के बाद से नहीं लौटी रौनक, सूने हैं मंदिर, चर्च और तीर्थस्थल

22 अगस्त 2020

gorakhpur Lockdown
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur Lockdown: गोरखपुर में पूरे दिन प्रसरा रहा सन्नाटा, सड़कों पर चहल-पहल बरकरार

22 अगस्त 2020

गोरखपुर में बारिश के बाद मौसम हुआ सुहाना।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में रिमझिम बारिश के बाद मौसम हुआ सुहाना, वीडियो में देखें शहर का नजारा

22 अगस्त 2020

लॉकडाउन के दौरान की गोरखनाथ मंदिर की तस्वीर।
Gorakhpur

कोरोना काल में गोरखनाथ बाबा से दूर हुए 'भक्त', तस्वीरों में देखें पांच महीने पहले यहां ऐसा था नजारा

22 अगस्त 2020

रामगढ़ताल झील।
Gorakhpur

लॉकडाउन से पहले यहां दिखता था 'जुहू चौपाटी' जैसा नजारा, देखिए अनलॉक के बाद कैसे बदल गई तस्वीर

22 अगस्त 2020

लॉकडाउन का असर
Meerut

लॉकडाउन से आया बड़ा बदलाव, पहले इन स्थानों पर उमड़ती थी भीड़, आज पसरा है सन्नाटा, देखें तस्वीरें

22 अगस्त 2020

क्या होता है लोन वुल्फ हमला
क्या होता है लोन वुल्फ हमला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
क्या होता है लोन वुल्फ हमला
क्या होता है लोन वुल्फ हमला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गिरफ्तार आतंकी अबु यूसुफ
गिरफ्तार आतंकी अबु यूसुफ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गिरफ्तार आतंकी अबु यूसुफ
गिरफ्तार आतंकी अबु यूसुफ - फोटो : ANI
गिरफ्तार आतंकी अबु यूसुफ
गिरफ्तार आतंकी अबु यूसुफ - फोटो : ANI
गिरफ्तार आतंकी अबु यूसुफ
गिरफ्तार आतंकी अबु यूसुफ - फोटो : ANI
गिरफ्तार आतंकी अबु युसूफ
गिरफ्तार आतंकी अबु युसूफ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited