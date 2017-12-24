नया खुलासा- 'सेक्स जेल' में आने वाली लड़कियों वहां रहने के लिए ऐसे मजबूर करता था अय्याश बाबा
दिल्ली के विजय विहार और द्वारका स्थित आध्यात्मिक विश्वविद्यालय में लड़कियों को बंधक बनाने और उसके साथ यौन शोषण करने का खुलासा होने के बाद यहां रह रही लड़कियों के परिजन आश्रम पहुंचने लगे हैं। अय्याश बाबा के आश्रम से निकली एक लड़की ने नया खुलासा करते हुए बताया है कि कैसे बाबा लड़कियों को अपनी सेक्स जेल में रहने के लिए अपने वश में करता था...
