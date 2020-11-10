शहर चुनें
UP By-Election Result 2020: बुलंदशहर में चल रही मतगणना, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसा है नजारा

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बुलंदशहर, Updated Tue, 10 Nov 2020 01:36 PM IST
bulandshahr bypoll
1 of 6
bulandshahr bypoll - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बुलंदशहर की सदर विधानसभा सीट पर हुए उपचुनाव की गिनती जारी है। यहां कई राउंड की मतगणना हो चुकी है जिसमें भाजपा की उषा सिरोही बसपा के हाजी यूनुस और आरएलडी के प्रवीण कुमार सिंह को पीछे छोड़कर 5000 से ज्यादा वोटों की शुरू से ही बढ़त बनाए हुए हैं। आगे देखें मतगणना केंद्रों की तस्वीरें..
bulandshahr election

bulandshahr bypoll
bulandshahr bypoll - फोटो : अमर उजाला
bulandshahr bypoll
bulandshahr bypoll - फोटो : अमर उजाला
bulandshahr bypoll
bulandshahr bypoll - फोटो : अमर उजाला
bulandshahr bypoll
bulandshahr bypoll - फोटो : अमर उजाला
bulandshahr bypoll
bulandshahr bypoll - फोटो : अमर उजाला
bulandshahr bypoll
bulandshahr bypoll - फोटो : अमर उजाला
