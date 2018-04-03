शहर चुनें

यूपी बोर्ड के एक छात्र का प्रेम प्रसंग हो रहा वायरल, लिखा- सर इस लव स्टोरी ने पढ़ाई से दूर किया

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नोएडा, Updated Tue, 03 Apr 2018 05:20 PM IST
up board copy
1 of 8
कॉपी में बना दिल उस पर चला तीर और दिल के अंदर लिखा महबूबा का नाम। ये काम अकसर ही किशोरावस्था में ज्यादातर लोग अपनी कॉपी के सबसे पीछे वाले पेज पर करते हैं लेकिन अगर ये सब कुछ आपको बोर्ड की कॉपी में देखने को मिल जाए तो...?
up board exam up board copy checking up board love letter

