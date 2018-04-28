शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

'My Result Plus
'My Result Plus
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   two jnu student wings clash in campus on screening of a film based on love jihad

जेएनयू में लव जेहाद पर फिल्म का प्रदर्शन, आपस में भिड़े छात्र संगठन तो हुआ खून खराबा

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 28 Apr 2018 11:22 AM IST
jnu student clash
1 of 4
जवाहर लाल नेहरू विश्वविद्यालय (जेएनयू) में लव जेहाद के विषय को लेकर प्रदर्शित की जा रही एक फिल्म के चलते शुक्रवार रात जमकर बवाल हुआ। परिसर के भीतर छात्र संगठन आपस में भिड़ गए। फिल्म स्क्रीनिंग में तोड़फोड़ और हाथापाई भी हुई।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
jnu clash in jnu film screening in jnu abvp aisa

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

आईएसआई एजेंट गौरव शर्मा
Chandigarh

पाक जासूस बने फौजी के बेटे के बारे में 5 नए खुलासे, दुश्मन तक ऐसे पहुंचाई जानकारी

28 अप्रैल 2018

किरण बाला
Chandigarh

पाकिस्तान जा धर्म बदल शादी करने वाली महिला की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, नया सच आया सामने

28 अप्रैल 2018

Raveena Tondon
Delhi NCR

मदरसे में रेप: रवीना टंडन को दिखाना चाहता था नीचा, एक्ट्रेस ने करारा जवाब देकर की बोलती बंद

28 अप्रैल 2018

kushinagar accident
Lucknow

कुशीनगर हादसा : कहानियां सुनकर सोने वालीं 'परियां' हमेशा के लिए सो गईं, कई घरों के चिराग बुझे

27 अप्रैल 2018

ओम प्रकाश राजभर
Varanasi

ओमप्रकाश राजभर ने दिया विवादित बयान, बोले- इस जाति के लोग पीते हैं सबसे ज्यादा शराब 

27 अप्रैल 2018

निर्मल सिंह
Chandigarh

पलभर में एक टैक्सी ड्राइवर बन गया करोड़पति, देखिए कैसे खुला किस्मत का ताला

28 अप्रैल 2018

More in City & states

rain
Dehradun

सावधान! अगले 24 घंटे संभलकर रहें, छह जिलों में तेज बारिश-अंधड़ के साथ ओलावृष्टि की चेतावनी

28 अप्रैल 2018

मीडिया से बात करती किशोरी
Kanpur

आरोपी विधायक को उन्नाव जेल में रखे जाने पर पीड़िता ने कही ये बातें, 'जेल घर जैसी-किशोरी का चाचा'

28 अप्रैल 2018

mortuary
Dehradun

मोर्चरी में रखा था फोटोग्राफर का शव, अचानक हो गया कुछ ऐसा कि सबके छूट गए पसीने

28 अप्रैल 2018

yogi adityanath
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर को मिलेगा NCR में होने का पूरा लाभ, CM योगी ने कहा- नोएडा की तरह चमकेगा शहर

28 अप्रैल 2018

sugarcane juice
Dehradun

गर्मी में प्यास बुझाने वाले गन्ने के रस के बारे में जान लेंगे 5 बातें,तो पीने से पहले सौ बार सोचेंगे

28 अप्रैल 2018

ट्रेन के आगे कूदा दूल्हा
Delhi NCR

शादी के तीसरे दिन दूल्हे ने ट्रेन के आगे कूद कर दी जान, सामने आया ऐसा सच किसी को नहीं हो रहा यकीन

25 अप्रैल 2018

crime
Lucknow

दरोगा की करतूत : फेसबुक फ्रेंड को झांसा देकर दो साल तक करता रहा दुष्कर्म, फिर दूसरी युवती को फंसाया

26 अप्रैल 2018

कुशीनगर हादसा
Lucknow

कुशीनगर पहुंचे सीएम को लोगों ने घेरा, बोले- साहब, हमको हमारा लाल लौटा दो

27 अप्रैल 2018

yogi adityanath
Delhi NCR

डेढ़ घंटे देरी से बुलंदशहर पहुंचे CM योगी, सपा नेता ने किया था काला झंडा दिखाने का ऐलान

28 अप्रैल 2018

model town triple murder
Delhi NCR

ट्रिपल मर्डर: बड़े भाई ने कृपाण से किए ताबड़तोड़ वार तो गार्ड्स ने लिया बदला, दंपति पर बरसाई गोलियां

28 अप्रैल 2018

Himachal Pradesh board HPBOSE 12th class toppers list 2018
Shimla

सिर्फ 15 क्लिक में देखिए हिमाचल बोर्ड के 12th के टॉपर्स

25 अप्रैल 2018

kotkhai gudiya rape and murder case CBI solved mystery
Shimla

गुड़िया रेप हत्याकांड: ये है गुड़िया का असली गुनहगार, CBI ने ऐसे किया पर्दाफाश

26 अप्रैल 2018

yogi adityanath in bulandshaher: children were cleaning instead of studying
Delhi NCR

CM योगी के स्वागत के लिए पढ़ाई छोड़ सफाई में जुटे थे बच्चे..

28 अप्रैल 2018

अमरजीत सिंह
Chandigarh

पाकिस्तान ने लौटाया भारतीय युवक, बताया क्यों हो गया गायब, जानकर कहेंगे- शर्म करो कुछ

26 अप्रैल 2018

pollution
Varanasi

रिपोर्ट: दिल्ली और NCR से ज्यादा यूपी की आबोहवा खराब, देखें प्रमुख शहरों का हाल

28 अप्रैल 2018

सरेशाम जाम लड़ाते युवक
Lucknow

शाम ढलते ही मयखाने में बदल जाती हैं लखनऊ की ये सड़कें, देखें तस्वीरें

27 अप्रैल 2018

jnu student clash
delhi police
jnu student clash
jnu student clash

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.