अगर बरतेंगे ये सावधानी तो नहीं आएगी आपके नंबर पर कंपनी की ढेरों कॉल्स

प्रगति मिश्रा/अमर उजाला, नोएडा, Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 10:32 PM IST
this habit makes company to make you call and messages
यदि आप बार-बार किसी उत्पाद, सर्विस या जगह के प्रमोशन के लिए आ रही कॉल से परेशान हैं, तो इसका कारण आपकी एक छोटी सी चूक हो सकती है। कई बार किसी एक सर्विस या उत्पाद के लिए आपको दिन में कई बार कॉल, मैसेज या ईमेल आते हैं।
