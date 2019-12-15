शहर चुनें

teenager from Ghaziabad threatened these seven places bomb blast Apart from Salman Khan

सलमान खान को ही नहीं, इन सात जगहों पर भी बम बलास्ट की धमकी दे चुका है ये छात्र, पढ़ें पूरी कहानी

Updated Sun, 15 Dec 2019 11:02 AM IST
salman khan
1 of 5
salman khan - फोटो : social media
बॉलीवुड स्टार सलमान खान के बांद्रा स्थित आवास को बम से उड़ाने की धमकी देने वाला शख्स गाजियाबाद निवासी 12वीं का छात्र निकला। वह दिल्ली के मुखर्जी नगर में क्लैट की तैयारी कर रहा है। गाजियाबाद पहुंचने पर आरोपी के नाबालिग निकलने पर मुंबई पुलिस उसे बांद्रा में पेश होने का नोटिस देकर चली गई। पुलिस के मुताबिक उक्त किशोर वही छात्र है, जिसने जनवरी 2019 में भी गाजियाबाद में सात स्थानों पर बम ब्लास्ट की धमकी दी थी।
salman khan mumbai galaxy apartment सलमान खान
salman khan - फोटो : social media
Salim Khan and Salman Khan
Salim Khan and Salman Khan - फोटो : file photo
Kavinagr Police Station
Kavinagr Police Station - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Sudhir Kumar Singh
Sudhir Kumar Singh - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
एसएसपी सुधीर कुमार सिंह
एसएसपी सुधीर कुमार सिंह - फोटो : ani
