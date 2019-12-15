सलमान खान को ही नहीं, इन सात जगहों पर भी बम बलास्ट की धमकी दे चुका है ये छात्र, पढ़ें पूरी कहानी

{"_id":"5df5c57f8ebc3e87b96e1a45","slug":"teenager-from-ghaziabad-threatened-these-seven-places-bomb-blast-apart-from-salman-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u092e \u092c\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
salman khan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5df5c57f8ebc3e87b96e1a45","slug":"teenager-from-ghaziabad-threatened-these-seven-places-bomb-blast-apart-from-salman-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u092e \u092c\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Salim Khan and Salman Khan
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5df5c57f8ebc3e87b96e1a45","slug":"teenager-from-ghaziabad-threatened-these-seven-places-bomb-blast-apart-from-salman-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u092e \u092c\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Kavinagr Police Station
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5df5c57f8ebc3e87b96e1a45","slug":"teenager-from-ghaziabad-threatened-these-seven-places-bomb-blast-apart-from-salman-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u092e \u092c\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Sudhir Kumar Singh
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5df5c57f8ebc3e87b96e1a45","slug":"teenager-from-ghaziabad-threatened-these-seven-places-bomb-blast-apart-from-salman-khan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u091c\u0917\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u092e \u092c\u0932\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एसएसपी सुधीर कुमार सिंह
- फोटो : ani