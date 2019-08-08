शहर चुनें

sushma swaraj rare photos of paternal house step other relatives and childhood stories

एक नहीं पांच भाई, पढ़ें सुषमा स्वराज की निजी जिंदगी से जुड़े दो ऐसे सच, शायद ही कोई जानता हो

अनूप पाराशर, अमर उजाला, पलवल, Updated Thu, 08 Aug 2019 01:40 PM IST
sushma swaraj
1 of 8
sushma swaraj - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राष्ट्रीय नेताओं में शुमार भाजपा की वरिष्ठ नेत्री व पूर्व विदेश मंत्री पलवल में जन्मी सुषमा स्वराज के निधन की सूचना जैसे ही यहां के लोगों तक पहुंची तो उनके परिवार और पूरे क्षेत्र में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई। निधन की सूचना मिलते ही परिवार और आसपास के लोग उनके घर पहुंच गए तथा परिवार को सांत्वना दी। जिले के अन्य हिस्सों से जब लोग उनके पलवल पैतृक घर पहुंचे, तब तक परिवार के लोग दिल्ली जा चुके थे।

काफी संख्या में पलवल से भी लोग सुषमा स्वराज को श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए दिल्ली रवाना हो गए। उनकी पलवल से जुड़ी यादों को याद कर वे लोग आंसू बहा रहे हैं, जिन्होंने सुषमा का बचपन देखा था तथा आज वे बुजुर्ग होने के कारण उनको श्रद्धांजलि देने तक नहीं जा सकते हैं। इन लोगों ने सुषमा के जीवन के कुछ ऐसे राज खोले हैं जिसे शायद ही आप जानते हों। हमारी इस स्टोरी में पढ़िए वही बातें....
sushma swaraj
sushma swaraj - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुषमा स्वराज का पैतृक घर पलवल में, यहीं जन्म हुआ था
सुषमा स्वराज का पैतृक घर पलवल में, यहीं जन्म हुआ था - फोटो : अमर उजाला
तत्कालीन विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज के जन्मदिन पर उनके निवास पर बधाई देने पहुंचे पूर्व विधायक चंदर भाटिया व उनके बेटे रोहित उनसे आशीर्वाद लेते हुए
तत्कालीन विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज के जन्मदिन पर उनके निवास पर बधाई देने पहुंचे पूर्व विधायक चंदर भाटिया व उनके बेटे रोहित उनसे आशीर्वाद लेते हुए - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुषमा स्वराज अपने भाई गुलशन, हनुमत भारद्वाज व बहन वंदना शर्मा के साथ पलवल में
सुषमा स्वराज अपने भाई गुलशन, हनुमत भारद्वाज व बहन वंदना शर्मा के साथ पलवल में - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पलवल में अपने पैतृक निवास पर अपनी मां माया के साथ स्व. सुषमा स्वराज
पलवल में अपने पैतृक निवास पर अपनी मां माया के साथ स्व. सुषमा स्वराज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
sushma swaraj
sushma swaraj - फोटो : अमर उजाला
sushma swaraj
sushma swaraj - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुषमा स्वराज के निधन की सूचना के बाद उनके पैतृक घर पर शोक व्यक्त करने पहुंची महिलाएं
सुषमा स्वराज के निधन की सूचना के बाद उनके पैतृक घर पर शोक व्यक्त करने पहुंची महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
