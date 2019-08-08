एक नहीं पांच भाई, पढ़ें सुषमा स्वराज की निजी जिंदगी से जुड़े दो ऐसे सच, शायद ही कोई जानता हो

{"_id":"5d4bd0838ebc3e6cea177796","slug":"sushma-swaraj-rare-photos-of-paternal-house-step-other-relatives-and-childhood-stories","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092d\u093e\u0908, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0937\u092e\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u091c\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u091a, \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सुषमा स्वराज का पैतृक घर पलवल में, यहीं जन्म हुआ था
तत्कालीन विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज के जन्मदिन पर उनके निवास पर बधाई देने पहुंचे पूर्व विधायक चंदर भाटिया व उनके बेटे रोहित उनसे आशीर्वाद लेते हुए
सुषमा स्वराज अपने भाई गुलशन, हनुमत भारद्वाज व बहन वंदना शर्मा के साथ पलवल में
पलवल में अपने पैतृक निवास पर अपनी मां माया के साथ स्व. सुषमा स्वराज
सुषमा स्वराज के निधन की सूचना के बाद उनके पैतृक घर पर शोक व्यक्त करने पहुंची महिलाएं
