शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   sushma swaraj last 70 minute in aiims, AIIMS doctors revealed cause of sushma swaraj death

आंखों देखी: एम्स में सुषमा स्वराज के आखिरी लम्हे कुछ ऐसे बीते, बेहोशी में शॉक और वेंटीलेटर

अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 07 Aug 2019 05:55 PM IST
सुषमा स्वराज का निधन
1 of 5
सुषमा स्वराज का निधन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मात्र 25 साल की उम्र में हरियाणा की मंत्री से लेकर देश की विदेश बन चुकीं सुषमा स्वराज (Sushma Swaraj) के आखिरी लम्हे एम्स अस्पताल में बीते। एम्स के नौ डाक्टरों की टीम ने सुषमा स्वराज (Sushma Swaraj) की जान बचाने की हर संभव कोशिश की। सीने में दर्द की शिकायत के चलते बेसुध हालत में एम्स लाई गईं सुषमा स्वराज (Sushma Swaraj) 70 मिनट तक एम्स में जिंदगी और मौत की जंग लड़ती रहीं। डॉक्टरों की टीम के काफी प्रयासों के बाद भी जब उनकी जान नहीं बचाई जा सकी तो दो जूनियर डॉक्टर की आंखों में आंसू आ गए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sushma swaraj cardiac arrest
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

सुषमा स्वराज
Chandigarh

देखिए सुषमा स्वराज की इकलौती बेटी बांसुरी की अनदेखी तस्वीरें, जानिए क्या करती हैं

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज
Chandigarh

देखिए सुषमा स्वराज का परिवार, पति रहे सबसे कम उम्र के एसजी, भाई डॉक्टर और बहन प्रोफेसर

7 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
यहां बनता है छात्रों का उज्ज्वल भविष्य
Himalayan Institute of Technology

यहां बनता है छात्रों का उज्ज्वल भविष्य
लखनऊ में बसे परिवारों में खुशी की लहर
Lucknow

370 हटने से दशकों बाद कश्मीर वापसी की ख्वाहिश, बोले- आतंकियों ने दी थी धमकी, आए तो गोली मार देंगे

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज को श्रद्धांजलि देते पीएम मोदी
Delhi NCR

Exclusive: 70 मिनट तक सुषमा स्वराज ने लड़ी मौत से जंग, बचा न पाए जान तो फूट-फूटकर रोए एम्स के डॉक्टर

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज
Chandigarh

...और जब आखिरी बार सुषमा स्वराज आईं थीं अपने मायके, तो भाई-भाभी से जताई थी ये ख्वाहिश

7 अगस्त 2019

अनुच्छेद 370 के बाद श्रीनगर के हालात
Jammu

हाल-ए-कश्मीरः इन पांच तस्वीरों से अंदाजा लगा सकते हैं कैसी हो गई है घाटी की आबोहवा

7 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

अनुच्छेद 370 हटने पर जश्न मनाते लोग
Jammu

कश्मीरः जिन तस्वीरों का देश को था इंतजार वह आईं सामने, जम्मू में जश्न और राजनीतिक वंशवाद पर हमला

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज
Chandigarh

सुषमा स्वराज के बारे में एक भविष्यवाणी, जो सच साबित हुई और वो बन गईं 'दमदार नेता शानदार वक्ता'

7 अगस्त 2019

यहां बनता है छात्रों का उज्ज्वल भविष्य
Himalayan Institute of Technology

यहां बनता है छात्रों का उज्ज्वल भविष्य
विज्ञापन
सुषमा स्वराज
Dehradun

...जब सुषमा स्वराज के आगे चीनी अधिकारियों ने भी टेक दिए थे घुटने, जानिए दिलचस्प किस्सा

7 अगस्त 2019

राष्ट्रीय रक्षा सलाहकार अजीत डोभाल
Jammu

उधर पाक के सीने पर लोट रहे हैं सांप, अजीत डोभाल ने फिर किया कश्मीर का दौरा, बेहद खास है यह बात

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज
Chandigarh

सुषमा स्वराज वैलेंटाइन डे को जन्मीं और मां-बाप के खिलाफ जाकर किया प्रेम विवाह, फिल्मी थी लव स्टोरी

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज मदन लाल खुराना शीला दीक्षित
Delhi NCR

18 दिन में दो और 10 महीने में दिल्ली ने खो दिए अपने तीन मुख्यमंत्री

7 अगस्त 2019

pics of cloudburst and flash flood in manali himachal
Shimla

हिमाचल: बादल फटने के बाद नाले में आई बाढ़, ऐसे बची ग्रामीणों की जान, तस्वीरों में देखें तबाही

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज
Chandigarh

राजी नहीं थे मां-बाप, फिर भी किया था प्रेम विवाह, जानें सुषमा स्वराज से जुड़ी कई अनकहीं बातें...

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज
Chandigarh

सुषमा स्वराज के मुरीद थे लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी, कहते थे- मुझे उनसे कॉम्प्लेक्स है, बेहद दिलचस्प किस्सा

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज की अंतिम यात्रा
Delhi NCR

राजकीय सम्मान के साथ बेटी ने मां सुषमा स्वराज को किया विदा, तस्वीरों में देखिए अंतिम यात्रा

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज, महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

जब सुषमा स्वराज सोशल मीडिया पर हुई थीं ट्रोल, महबूबा मुफ्ती ने कही थी ये बात

7 अगस्त 2019

eid-ul-azha 2019 these goats become center of attraction
Dehradun

ईद-उल-अजहा 2019: बकरा मंडी में महफिल ‘लूट’ रहे अल्ला रक्खा, मुहम्मदिया और सुल्तान, कीमत 25 लाख तक

7 अगस्त 2019

सोशल मीडिया में वायरल वीडियो
Jammu

सेना की वर्दी में धोनी की इन तस्वीरों ने बटोरीं सुर्खियां, सच क्या है जानने के लिए पढ़िए ये खबर

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

वो नेता जिसने एक ही सीट से लगातार तीन बार सुषमा स्वराज को हराया, फिर यहां से कभी नहीं लड़ीं

7 अगस्त 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर मे तैनात सुरक्षाकर्मी
Jammu

कैसे हैं जम्मू-कश्मीर के हालात, जानने के लिए देखें 12 तस्वीरें, साथ ही पढ़ें घाटी में घमासान की बातें

6 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

अनुच्छेद 370 पर सुषमा स्वराज का वो आखिरी ट्वीट, जो उन्होंने निधन से तीन घंटे पहले किया था

7 अगस्त 2019

सुषमा स्वराज का निधन
सुषमा स्वराज का निधन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुषमा स्वराज का निधन
सुषमा स्वराज का निधन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एम्स के बाहर मौजूद लोग
एम्स के बाहर मौजूद लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एम्स के बाहर मौजूद लोग
एम्स के बाहर मौजूद लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुषमा स्वराज को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए
सुषमा स्वराज को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए - फोटो : एएनआई
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

United Nations के मंच से Sushma Swaraj ने Pakistan की ऐसे उड़ाई थी धज्जियां

बीजेपी की दिग्गज नेता सुषमा स्वराज को उनकी सशक्त भाषण शैली के लिए खूब जाना जाता है। आतंकवाद के मुद्दे पर यूएन में दिये सुषमा स्वराज के कुछ भाषणों की झलकियां देखिए, जिनमें उन्होंने आतंकियों को पनाह देने वाले पाकिस्तान की धज्जियां उड़ा दी थीं।

7 अगस्त 2019

एमडीएच 1:02

सुषमा स्वराज का पार्थिव शरीर देख फूट-फूटकर रोए MDH मसालों के मालिक महाशय धर्मपाल गुलाटी

7 अगस्त 2019

गीता-सुषमा 3:12

सभी को रुलाकर चलीं गईं सुषमा, गीता और जैनब बी ने किया रो-रोकर याद

7 अगस्त 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 5:34

जब सुषमा ने मनमोहन सिंह को बताया था वफादारी का मतलब

7 अगस्त 2019

आरबीआई 2:27

अब लोन लेना हुआ सस्ता, आरबीआई ने रेपो रेट में कटौती कर फिर दी आम लोगों को राहत

7 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited