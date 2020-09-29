शहर चुनें
प्रेमिका को गोली मारने के बाद ससुर की हत्या करने वाला एसआई नाटकीय अंदाज में गिरफ्तार, खोला चौंकाने वाला राज

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 29 Sep 2020 11:38 PM IST
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी सब इंस्पेक्टर
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी सब इंस्पेक्टर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाहरी-उतरी दिल्ली के अलीपुर में प्रेमिका को गोली मारकर रोहतक में ससुर की हत्या करने वाले दिल्ली पुलिस के एसआई संदीप दहिया (35) को मंगलवार सुबह दिल्ली पुलिस ने नाटकीय अंदाज में गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उतरी जिले के स्पेशल स्टाफ ने आरोपी को रोहिणी सेक्टर-3 के पास से गिरफ्तार करने का दावा किया। हालांकि, सुबह उसके आत्मसमर्पण करने की चर्चा चलती रही, लेकिन उतरी जिला पुलिस उपायुक्त अंटो अल्फोंस ने एसआई के सरेंडर करने की बात से इंकार किया। 
 
