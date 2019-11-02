शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
प्रदूषण पर शशि थरूर ने ली चुटकी, 'कब तक काटोगे जिंदगी सिगरेट सिगार में कुछ दिन गुजारो Delhi-NCR में'

Updated Sat, 02 Nov 2019 10:02 AM IST
शिश थरूर (फाइल फोटो)
1 of 5
शिश थरूर (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
राजधानी में प्रदूषण की स्थिति बेहद खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंचने के कारण दिल्ली सरकार ने सभी सरकारी, गैर सरकारी और सहायता प्राप्त विद्यालयों में पांच नवंबर तक अवकाश घोषित कर दिया है। इस बीच कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर जो अपने मजेदार ट्वीट्स के लिए जाने जाते हैं उन्होंने दिल्ली-एनसीआर के प्रदूषण पर एक जबरदस्त तंज भरा ट्वीट किया है। जिसे उनके फॉलोअर हाथोंहाथ ले रहे हैं। अगली स्लाइड में पढ़िए थरूर ने क्या ट्वीट किया है और सोशल मीडिया उस पर कैसा रिएक्शन दे रहा है...
delhi pollution pollution in delhi pollution in noida pollution mask pollution shashi tharoor
शिश थरूर (फाइल फोटो)
शिश थरूर (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
शशि थरूर की ट्वीट की हुई फोटो
शशि थरूर की ट्वीट की हुई फोटो - फोटो : ट्विटर
- फोटो : पीटीआई
- फोटो : पीटीआई
- फोटो : ani
