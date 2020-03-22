जनता कर्फ्यू को मिला शाहीन बाग का समर्थन, धरनास्थल खाली कर घर गए लोग, रात में फिर शुरू होगा प्रदर्शन

{"_id":"5e77122b8ebc3e6fec338e97","slug":"shaheen-bagh-protestors-support-janta-curfew-amid-corona-virus-outbreak-and-caa-nrc-protests","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928, \u0927\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u0932 \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0918\u0930 \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शाहीन बाग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e77122b8ebc3e6fec338e97","slug":"shaheen-bagh-protestors-support-janta-curfew-amid-corona-virus-outbreak-and-caa-nrc-protests","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928, \u0927\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u0932 \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0918\u0930 \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Shaheen bagh
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e77122b8ebc3e6fec338e97","slug":"shaheen-bagh-protestors-support-janta-curfew-amid-corona-virus-outbreak-and-caa-nrc-protests","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928, \u0927\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u0932 \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0918\u0930 \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Shaheen bagh
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e77122b8ebc3e6fec338e97","slug":"shaheen-bagh-protestors-support-janta-curfew-amid-corona-virus-outbreak-and-caa-nrc-protests","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928, \u0927\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u0932 \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0918\u0930 \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Shaheen bagh
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e77122b8ebc3e6fec338e97","slug":"shaheen-bagh-protestors-support-janta-curfew-amid-corona-virus-outbreak-and-caa-nrc-protests","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0928, \u0927\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0925\u0932 \u0916\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0918\u0930 \u0917\u090f \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शाहीन बाग में बैठे प्रदर्शनकारी(फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला