{"_id":"5c9a899cbdec22146d70776a","slug":"shaheen-bagh-fire-both-children-were-trapped-in-last-room","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0917 \u0905\u0917\u094d\u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092a\u093f\u091b\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आग की चपेट में आने से दो बच्चों की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिल्डिंग में लगी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिल्डिंग में लगी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी बिल्डिंग में लगी आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
fire in delhi
- फोटो : ani