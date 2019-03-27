शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
शाहीन बाग अग्निकांड: पिछले कमरे में फंस गए थे मासूम, परिजनों को नहीं पता था कहां हैं दोनों

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 27 Mar 2019 01:50 AM IST
आग की चपेट में आने से दो बच्चों की मौत
1 of 5
आग की चपेट में आने से दो बच्चों की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देश की राजधानी दिल्ली के शाहीन बाग के अबुल फजल एन्क्लेव की इमारत की पहली मंजिल पर मंगलवार दोपहर जब आग लगी तो वहां जैद व आयशा समेत पांच बच्चे खेल रहे थे। जैद व आयशा पिछले कमरे और तीन अन्य बच्चे आगे के कमरे में थे। आग लगने के बाद परिवार की एक महिला ने बाहर के कमरे में खेल रहे तीन बच्चों को बचा लिया, लेकिन पिछले कमरे में खेल रहे आयशा व जैद की ओर उनका ध्यान नहीं गया।
fire fire building children death delhi police
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
आग की चपेट में आने से दो बच्चों की मौत
आग की चपेट में आने से दो बच्चों की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिल्डिंग में लगी आग
बिल्डिंग में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिल्डिंग में लगी आग
बिल्डिंग में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इसी बिल्डिंग में लगी आग
इसी बिल्डिंग में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
fire in delhi
fire in delhi - फोटो : ani
© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.