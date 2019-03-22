शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Shaheed Diwas: Mahatma Gandhi statement on hanging of Bhagat Singh

भगत सिंह को फांसी होने की खबर मिलते ही जानिए क्या बोले थे महात्मा गांधी?

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 22 Mar 2019 04:40 PM IST
23 मार्च 1931 को भगत सिंह और उनके साथियों को फांसी दी गई थी। उनकी फांसी पर महात्मा गांधी ने कहा था कि ‘भगत सिंह और उनके साथियों के शहीद होने से लाखों लोग दुखी हैं। मैं उनकी लगन की भूरि-भूरी प्रशंसा करता हूं। मैं देश के नवयुवकों को इस बात की चेतावनी देता हूं कि वे उनके पथ का अवलंबन न करें। हमें भरसक उनके अभूतपूर्व त्याग, अदम्य उत्साह और विकट साहस का अनुकरण करना चाहिए, परंतु उन गुणों का उपयोग उनकी तरह न करना चाहिए। देश की स्वतंत्रता हिंसा और हत्या से प्राप्त न होगी’
