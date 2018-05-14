बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5af945514f1c1bd6408b53a7","slug":"see-horrific-pictures-of-destruction-from-dust-and-thunder-storm-on-13-may-from-delhi-to-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0941\u0932\u0902\u0926\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0924\u0915 \u0906\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0939 \u092e\u0902\u091c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दिल्ली से लेकर यूपी के बुलंदशहर तक आंधी ने बरपाया कहर, तस्वीरों में देखें भयावह मंजर
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 14 May 2018 02:10 PM IST
उत्तर से लेकर दक्षिण भारत तक रविवार को आई तेज आंधी, बारिश और बिजली गिरने से 35 लोगों की मौत हो गई। दिल्ली-एनसीआर में 109 किमी प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से धूल भरी आंधी चली। हल्की बारिश भी हुई। इसके चलते राजधानी दिन में ही अंधेरे में डूब गई। इसमें बड़ी संख्या में उड़ानें प्रभावित हुईं। रेल, मेट्रो और सड़क यातायात पर भी असर पड़ा।
(सभी फोटोः दिल्ली ब्यूरो/नोएडा ब्यूरो/गाजियाबाद ब्यूरो/फरीदाबाद ब्यूरो/गुरुग्राम ब्यूरो/ग्रेटर नोएडा ब्यूरो/बुलंदशहर ब्यूरो)
