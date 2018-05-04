शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   sampoorna kranti express going to patna from delhi stopped just before departure because of problem

जब यात्रियों के बोझ तले बैठ गई दिल्ली से पटना जा रही ट्रेन, ऐसे टला बड़ा हादसा

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 04 May 2018 12:30 PM IST
new delhi railway station ndls
1 of 6
चाहे कोई भी सीजन हो भारतीय रेल में सफर करने वाले यात्रियों की संख्या हमेशा ही कितनी ज्यादा होती है ये तो आपको पता होगा। लेकिन यात्रियों के बोझ से एक डिब्बा ही बैठ जाए ये शायद ही आपने सुना हो। (सभी फोटोः सांकेतिक)
अगली स्लाइड देखें
sampoorna kranti express patna new delhi railway station

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

sena bharti
Delhi NCR

सेना में भर्ती के दौरान लंबाई बढ़ाने के लिए एक अभ्यर्थी ने कर डाला ऐसा काम कल्पना करना भी मुश्किल

4 मई 2018

bride murder
Delhi NCR

नई-नवेली दुल्हन का कत्ल करने वाला मास्टरमाइंड हुआ अरेस्ट, लंबी है इसके जुर्म की लिस्ट

4 मई 2018

पत्नी को पीटा
Chandigarh

देखिए जल्लाद पति की करतूत, पत्नी को बीच सड़क बालों से घसीटा और मारा पीटा

4 मई 2018

शान-ए-अवध
Lucknow

... आखिरकार बिक ही गया 'शान-ए-अवध', मुंबई की एक कंपनी ने करोड़ों में खरीदा

4 मई 2018

केशव प्रसाद मौर्य
Kanpur

जिन्ना को महापुरुष बताने वाले बीजेपी के इस मंत्री के बयान पर केशव मौर्य ने कही ये बात

4 मई 2018

राजिंदर सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
Chandigarh

Pics: चीन बॉर्डर पर शहीद जवान को अंतिम विदाई, मां-पत्नी बेहोश, फूट-फूट कर रोये बच्चे

4 मई 2018

More in City & states

पुलिस की पाठशाला
Lucknow

छात्रा ने एसएसपी लखनऊ से पूछा- पुलिस साथ न दे तो क्या करें... तो मिला ये जवाब, तस्वीरें

4 मई 2018

marriage
Dehradun

मंदिर में गुपचुप शादी करने पहुंचे प्रेमी-प्रेमिका, लेकिन खुल गया ऐसा राज कि मच गया हड़कंप

4 मई 2018

UP POLICE
Varanasi

UP: गंभीर आरोपों की वजह से सस्पेंड होने वाले पुलिसकर्मियों के साथ अब ये होगा

4 मई 2018

डेमो
Lucknow

शोहदों ने घर में घुस बहनों से की अश्लील हरकतें, विरोध पर ताना असलहा

4 मई 2018

tanya khanna
Delhi NCR

शायद मौत ही खींच ले गई रेडियो मिर्ची की तान्या को, आखिरी कॉल में मां ने उससे कहा था मत आ घर

4 मई 2018

grandmother died
Delhi NCR

तेज आंधी में जब तीसरी मंजिल से गिरने लगी ईंटें, 5 साल के पोते को बचाने में गई दादी की जान

4 मई 2018

बड़े भाई के शव के साथ छोटे ने खुद को घर में कैद कर लिया
Kanpur

मंजर इतना खौफनाक कि रूह कांप उठे! भाई के शव के साथ खुद को कई दिन से किए था कैद

4 मई 2018

HP Board 10th Result 2018 declared toppers list of HP Board 10th exam
Shimla

HP Board 10th Result 2018: सिर्फ 12 क्लिक में देखिए 10वीं के सभी टॉपर

4 मई 2018

शादी
Chandigarh

सुहागरात में खुली दूल्हे की पोल, ऐसा सच आया सामने...दुल्हन के उड़ गए होश

4 मई 2018

ipl betting
Delhi NCR

सुबह बच्चों को पढ़ाता था शाम को IPL मैच पर सट्टा लगवाता था असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर, 15 गिरफ्तार

4 मई 2018

Wrestling
Dehradun

आमिर के 'दंगल' से कम नहीं इस पिता की कहानी, तीनों बेटियों को अखाड़े में उतारा, ऐसे सिखा रहे पहलवानी

4 मई 2018

transgender arresting
Dehradun

PICS: बधाई मांगने पहुंचे किन्नरों के दो गुटों में जमकर हुई मारपीट,बचाव करने पहुंचीं ये Bigg Boss फेम

4 मई 2018

doon hospital
Dehradun

शर्मनाक! सबसे बड़े अस्पताल में नहीं मिली स्ट्रेचर,भाई के शव को कंधे पर ढोकर भटकता रहा युवक, तस्वीरें

4 मई 2018

तूफान से तबाही
Agra

कुदरत का कहरः तूफान का एक झोंका आया और इनकी उजाड़ गया दुनिया, पढ़ें ऐसी दर्द भरी दास्तां

4 मई 2018

उन्नाव रेप केस
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांडः आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर को लखनऊ जेल शिफ्ट किए जाने समेत 'कई बड़ी खबरें'

4 मई 2018

Muhammad Ali Jinnah
Dehradun

अलीगढ़ में चल रही जिन्ना की 'हेट स्टोरी', यहां उनकी Love Story के पूरे हो गए 100 साल, देखिए...

4 मई 2018

new delhi railway station ndls
sampoorna kranti express
sampoorna kranti express
sampoorna kranti express
sampoorna kranti express
sampoorna kranti express

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.