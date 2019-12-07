Exclusive: 44 घंटे तक उन्नाव की बिटिया लड़ी मौत से जंग, बचा न पाए जान तो रो पड़े डॉक्टर

शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 07 Dec 2019 08:56 AM IST
unnao rape burning case
unnao rape burning case
उन्नाव की दुष्कर्म पीड़िता सफदरजंग अस्पताल में जिंदगी के लिए करीब 44 घंटे तक जूझी, लेकिन उसे बचाया नहीं जा सका। उसकी हालत देख डॉक्टरों की भी आंखें नम हो रही थीं। बर्न यूनिट के प्रमुख डॉ. शलभ और चिकित्सा अधीक्षक डॉ. सुनील गुप्ता ने बताया कि पीड़िता को वेंटिलेटर पर रखा गया था। क्यों नब्बे फीसदी तक जलने से उसके शरीर से काफी तरल पदार्थ बह चुका था और बचना मुश्किल था। 
unnao case safdarjung hospital unnao case update
unnao rape burning case
unnao rape burning case
सफदरजंग अस्पताल
सफदरजंग अस्पताल
सफदरजंग अस्पताल लाई गई उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता
सफदरजंग अस्पताल लाई गई उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता सफदरजंग अस्पताल लाई गई
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता सफदरजंग अस्पताल लाई गई
unnao rape burning case
unnao rape burning case
unnao rape burning case
unnao rape burning case
