मौत बनकर आया सेना का ट्रक, आंखों के सामने दम तोड़ गईं मां-बेटी, हेलमेट ने बचा ली जिंदगी

{"_id":"5d46a1a68ebc3e6d06303797","slug":"road-accident-in-ghaziabad-mother-and-daughter-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915, \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u0939\u0947\u0932\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e \u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गाजियाबाद में सड़क हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d46a1a68ebc3e6d06303797","slug":"road-accident-in-ghaziabad-mother-and-daughter-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915, \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u0939\u0947\u0932\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e \u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर पुलिस और परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d46a1a68ebc3e6d06303797","slug":"road-accident-in-ghaziabad-mother-and-daughter-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915, \u0906\u0902\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u092e \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940, \u0939\u0947\u0932\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e \u0932\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतक का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला