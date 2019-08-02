तस्वीरें: साहब! मेरा बच्चा बीमार है, इलाज कर दो, गोद में मासूम को लिए गिड़गिड़ाती रही मां

{"_id":"5d435b478ebc3e6d250dc1ab","slug":"resident-doctors-at-several-government-hospitals-on-strike-against-nmc-bill","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0938\u093e\u0939\u092c! \u092e\u0947\u0930\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0948, \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u094b, \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0917\u093f\u0921\u093c\u0917\u093f\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल से परेशान मां अपने बच्चों को लेकर जाती हुई
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल से परेशान लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल से परेशान मरीज और उनके परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल से परेशान मरीज और उसके परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला