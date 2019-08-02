शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   resident doctors at several government hospitals on strike against NMC bill

तस्वीरें: साहब! मेरा बच्चा बीमार है, इलाज कर दो, गोद में मासूम को लिए गिड़गिड़ाती रही मां

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 02 Aug 2019 03:06 AM IST
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल से परेशान मां अपने बच्चों को लेकर जाती हुई
1 of 8
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल से परेशान मां अपने बच्चों को लेकर जाती हुई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
साहब! मेरा बच्चा बीमार है। इसका इलाज कर दो, बुधवार रात से इसने कुछ नहीं खाया है। बड़ी दूर से आई हूं। इसे कुछ दवा दे दो। यह पीड़ा थी 12 वर्षीय आमिर की मां की। वह अपने बेटे को गोद में लेकर लोकनायक अस्पताल में इधर- उधर दौड़ रही थी और डॉक्टरों के आगे हाथ जोड़कर बच्चे के इलाज के लिए मिन्नतें कर रही थीं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
doctor strike resident doctors nmc bill
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल महेंद्र सिंह धोनी
Jammu

19 किलो वजन के साथ ले. कर्नल महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की कश्मीर के आवंतीपोरा में ड्यूटी शुरू

1 अगस्त 2019

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Kanpur

वो काली रात जिसने तहस-नहस कर दिया विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर के 25 सालों का साम्राज्य, एक मौत के बाद हुआ ये

2 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
शेयर मार्केट के खास गुर सीखे यहाँ BSE, RBI और SEBI में क्या है खास
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट के खास गुर सीखे यहाँ BSE, RBI और SEBI में क्या है खास
landslide and tree fell in himachal due to heavy rainfall
Shimla

हिमाचल में भारी बारिश का कहर, 271 सड़कें बंद, तस्वीरों में देखें तबाही

1 अगस्त 2019

amarnath cave latest photo
Jammu

अमरनाथ यात्रा 2019: गुफा से आई दुर्लभ तस्वीर, देशभर के शिवभक्तों की बढ़ सकती है चिंता

1 अगस्त 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: सीबीआई के खौफ से दहशत में विधायक के करीबी, जांच शुरू होते ही हुए भूमिगत, हुआ ये खुलासा

2 अगस्त 2019

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी बियर ग्रिल्स के साथ
Meerut

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ बियर ग्रिल्स ने यूपी के इस जिले में की थी 'मैन वर्सेज वाइल्ड' की शूटिंग

1 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का चाचा परिजनों से मिलकर फफक कर रो पड़ा
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के चाचा ने पीएमओ से मांगी थी सुरक्षा, बढ़ सकती हैं कुलदीप की मुश्किलें

2 अगस्त 2019

दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की चाची के शव को भारी सुरक्षा के बीच गांव लाया गया
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: चाची के अंतिम संस्कार में कम होता दिखा विधायक का रसूख, लोगों में संवेदना आक्रोश और दहशत

1 अगस्त 2019

शेयर मार्केट के खास गुर सीखे यहाँ BSE, RBI और SEBI में क्या है खास
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट के खास गुर सीखे यहाँ BSE, RBI और SEBI में क्या है खास
विज्ञापन
पत्नी को मुखग्नि देता उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का चाचा
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: पत्नी की चिता को आग देने पहुंचे चाचा ने कहा- कुलदीप ने मेरे पूरे परिवार को खत्म करा दिया

1 अगस्त 2019

दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की चाची के अंतिम संस्कार में शामिल परिजन रोते बिलखते हुए
Unnao

जेल जाते वक्त पीड़िता का चाचा चीख-चीख कर बोला ‘सेंगर मेरे परिवार को खा गया, अब हम ही बचे हैं’

1 अगस्त 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
मृतक युवक वह उसकी प्रेमिका(पत्नी)
Dehradun

जिस दिन घर के आंगन से निकलनी थी बरात, उसी दिन उठी दूल्हे की अर्थी, परिवार में मचा कोहराम, तस्वीरें...

1 अगस्त 2019

Streets in Srinagar city are waterlogged following rainfall jammu kashmir
Jammu

देखिए तस्वीरें: जम्मू-कश्मीर में बारिश ने मचाया कोहराम, नदियां खतरे के निशान से ऊपर

1 अगस्त 2019

राष्ट्रगान के दौरान बैठे रहे कई भाजपा कार्यकर्ता
Jammu

भाजपा सदस्यता अभियानः चलता रहा राष्ट्रगान मगर नहीं उठे कार्यकर्ता, राम माधव थे मौजूद

1 अगस्त 2019

girl run away with other religion boy Hindu groups reached police chowki
Dehradun

दूसरे समुदाय के युवक के साथ दूसरी बार फरार हुई युवती, हिंदू संगठन पहुंचे चौकी, किया हंगामा

1 अगस्त 2019

तीन तलाक बिल अब बना कानून
Kanpur

पेट में पल रही थी लड़की, पति ने मारपीट कर दिया तलाक, तो किसी ने पोस्टकार्ड पर लिखकर भेज दिया तलाक

2 अगस्त 2019

leopard walking on roof of house in haridwar this area
Dehradun

यहां शिकार के इंतजार में जंगल से निकलकर घरों की छत पर घूमते रहते हैं गुलदार

1 अगस्त 2019

साहिया में हादसा
Dehradun

प्रेमिका से मंदिर में की शादी, जब घरवालों ने धूमधाम से करनी चाही तो एक दिन पहले ही हो गई युवक की मौत

1 अगस्त 2019

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म मामला
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांडः कभी पीड़ित परिवार और सेंगर के रिश्ते थे बेहद मधुर, फिर आया साल 1990 और कुछ अहम बातें

30 जुलाई 2019

Viral Photo
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल के 'पहले हाफ-अब माफ' से मनोज तिवारी को लगा 200 वॉट का झटका, सोशल मीडिया पर मिल रहे रिएक्शन

1 अगस्त 2019

rampur sp protest
Moradabad

रामपुर में सपा का शक्ति प्रदर्शन फेल, आजम के बेटे को जाना पड़ा जेल, देखें तस्वीरें

1 अगस्त 2019

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

कुलदीप सेंगर के कांग्रेसी से भाजपा के बाहुबली विधायक बनने की कहानी, जेल जाने के बाद भी कायम रहा रसूख

31 जुलाई 2019

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर (फाइल फोटो)
Kanpur

दुष्कर्म के आरोपी विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर के पास इतनी है संपत्ति, इस खास वजह से भी चर्चा में आया था

31 जुलाई 2019

डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल से परेशान मां अपने बच्चों को लेकर जाती हुई
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल से परेशान मां अपने बच्चों को लेकर जाती हुई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल से परेशान लोग
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल से परेशान लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल से परेशान मरीज और उनके परिजन
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल से परेशान मरीज और उनके परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल से परेशान मरीज और उसके परिजन
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल से परेशान मरीज और उसके परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल
डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

कैशलेस-डिजिटल लेनदेन को बढ़ावा दें सांसद: ओम बिड़ला

लोकसभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिड़ला ने गुरुवार को संसद में कहा कि संसद से कैशलेस और डिजिटल लेनदेन का संदेश जाना चाहिए। उन्होंने कहा कि संसद के केंद्रीय कक्ष में उपस्थित सांसदों और मीडियाकर्मियों को कैशलेस लेनदेन करना चाहिए।

1 अगस्त 2019

मायावती 2:30

राजस्थान विधानसभा में बोले बीएसपी विधायक, पैसा लेकर टिकट देती हैं मायावती

1 अगस्त 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:20

Friendship Day 2019: आमिर-सलमान समेत बॉलीवुड के ये स्टार्स हैं Best Friends Forever

1 अगस्त 2019

बारिश 1:02

राजस्थान में बारिश का कहर, अजमेर में पानी में बहा शख्स, बच गई जान

1 अगस्त 2019

हेलिकॉप्टर 4:42

रिटायरमेंट के बाद हेलिकॉप्टर से कूदे राम पहुंचे अपने घर, लाखों खर्च कर 7 हजार लोगों को दी पार्टी

1 अगस्त 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited