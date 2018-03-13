शहर चुनें

सीलींग के विरोध में दिल्ली बंद, 1800 करोड़ का कारोबार प्रभावित 

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 13 Mar 2018 08:12 PM IST
sealing in delhi
सीलिंग के विरोध में मंगलवार को दिल्ली के प्रमुख बाजारों में ज्यादातर दुकानें बंद रहीं। दिल्ली व्यापार बंद के दौरान दिल्ली में 7 लाख से ज्यादा दुकानें और 2500 से ज्यादा बाजार बंद रहे।
(सभी फोटोः जी पाल/ विवेकनिगम)
delhi bund against sealing

