 अगर आपका भी सिम इस कंपनी का है तो जल्द करवा लें पोर्ट, करोड़ों के बोझ से दबी ये कंपनी होगी बंद

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 24 Feb 2018 01:11 PM IST
port your aircel sim to other company to get uninterrupted services as it is shutting down say rumor
1 of 8
कभी देश के 15 से भी ज्यादा दूरसंचार सर्किलों में दूरसंचार सेवा उपलब्ध कराने वाली कंपनी कई हजार करोड़ के बोझ तले दब गई। ऐसे में माना जा रहा है कि यह कंपनी कभी भी बंद हो सकती है तो आप जल्द से अपना नंबर पोर्ट करा लें वरना पछताना होगा।
aircel aircel sim

