{"_id":"5b2e2f554f1c1b315d8b6bd6","slug":"police-investigate-to-accused-of-land-scam-ex-ceo-pc-gupta-kasna-police-station","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"126 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u095c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u094b\u091f\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0922\u093e\u0908 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u0942\u091b\u0924\u093e\u091b, SSP \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0938\u092b\u0947\u0926\u092a\u094b\u0936 \u092d\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
126 करोड़ रुपये के घोटाले के मुख्य आरोपी से ढाई घंटे हुई पूछताछ, SSP ने कहा- कुछ सफेदपोश भी शामिल
ब्यूरो,अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 23 Jun 2018 05:05 PM IST
शुक्रवार को नोएडा पुलिस की कासना थाना पुलिस ने यमुना प्राधिकरण को 126 करोड़ का चूना लगाने वाले मुख्य आरोपी और प्राधिकरण के पूर्व सीईओ पीसी गुप्ता को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
