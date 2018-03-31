शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   people playing gambling on tricolor arrested in uttar pradesh bulandshahr after video goes viral

तिरंगे पर चप्पल रख खेला जुआ, वीडियो हुआ वायरल तो सलाखों के पीछे पहुंचे तीन आरोपी

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, बुलंदशहर(सिंकदराबाद), Updated Sat, 31 Mar 2018 10:57 AM IST
tricolor
1 of 4
यूपी के बुलंदशहर के सिकंदराबाद में तिरंगे पर जुआ खेलने के मामले में पुलिस ने वीडियो फुटेज के आधार पर आरोपियों को चिन्हित कर तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पुलिस बाकी आरोपियों की तलाश में दबिश दे रही है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
tricolor gambling on tricolor viral video bulandshahr

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

हनुमान जयंती विशेष
Kanpur

हनुमान जयंती 2018: इन 10 बातों को याद रखेंगे तो बरसेगी 'बजरंगबली की कृपा'

31 मार्च 2018

चंडीगढ़ में युवक की हत्या
Chandigarh

'वो मेरे जिगर का टुकड़ा था, बदमाशों ने उसकी हत्या कर दी...पापा को क्या जवाब दूंगी'

31 मार्च 2018

भारतीय करेंसी
Chandigarh

नोटों और सिक्कों को लेकर सावधानी बरतें, ऐसी जानकारी आई सामने, टेंशन बढ़ जाएगी

31 मार्च 2018

रेस्टोरेंट में सेक्स रैकेट
Panipat

रेस्टोरेंट में अय्याशी, पकड़ी गई लड़कियों ने बताया क्यों बेचती थी जिस्म, 5 बड़े खुलासे

31 मार्च 2018

राम रहीम के साथ हनीप्रीत
Chandigarh

गोलो मौसी ने उगले राम रहीम और हनीप्रीत के कई राज, कबूलनामा पढ़ेंगे तो यकीं न होगा

31 मार्च 2018

ताजमहल
Agra

कल से आपकी जिंदगी में बदल जाएगा बहुत कुछ, ये बदलाव सबसे ज्यादा करेगा प्रभावित

31 मार्च 2018

More in City & states

पेनी चौधरी का अंतिम संस्कार
Chandigarh

'मैं दुल्हन बनाने की तैयारी में थी...'कफन ओढ़े बेटी को देख मां बोली ऐसी बात, रो दिए पिता

31 मार्च 2018

टिकट लेने के लिए मारामारी
Agra

चांदनी रात में ताजमहल के दीदार को बेताब दिखे पर्यटक, टिकट के लिए इस हद तक गुजर गए सैलानी

31 मार्च 2018

sbi
Delhi NCR

1 अप्रैल से बदल रहे हैं स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के ये 3 नियम, जिसे जानना है जरूरी

31 मार्च 2018

JOB C-DAC
Dehradun

PF अकाउंट का ऐसा फायदा पहले कभी सुना नहीं होगा, जानेंगे तो नहीं रहेगा नौकरी जाने का डर

30 मार्च 2018

आगरा फोर्ट रेलवे स्टेशन
Chandigarh

रेलवे ने किए बड़े बदलाव, ट्रेन में सफर करते हैं तो जरूर देखें, बड़े काम आएंगे

31 मार्च 2018

big loss to property due to Storm at shimla rampur
Shimla

तस्वीरें: यहां आंधी-तूफान ने बरपाया कहर, उड़ीं छतें, पोल गिरे और बिजली हुई गुल

31 मार्च 2018

डेमाे पिक
Kanpur

ये हैं वो 10 लक्षण जो बताते हैं 'मौत का समय नजदीक है'

31 मार्च 2018

elevated road
Delhi NCR

राम राम जपना पराया काम अपना, सीएम योगी को ये ताने क्यों दे रहा सोशल मीडिया

31 मार्च 2018

budget 2018
Chandigarh

1 अप्रैल से बदलने वाला है बहुत कुछ, आज ही देख लीजिए, फायदे में रहेंगे आप

31 मार्च 2018

First ever pictures of Snow Leopard Hunting Ibex in Lahaul Spiti Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

देखने लायक हैं ये अदभुत तस्वीरें, पहली बार शिकार करते कैमरे में कैद हुआ हिम तेंदुआ

31 मार्च 2018

up board
Lucknow

UP BOARD : कॉपी खाली छोड़कर शिक्षकों को चैलेंज 'हिम्मत है तो मुझे पास करके दिखाओ'

30 मार्च 2018

shashi devi
Dehradun

चाय बेचकर गुजारा करती हैं CM योगी की बहन, भाई से चाहती हैं ये एक उपहार

28 मार्च 2018

april fool
Delhi NCR

कैसे हुई 'अप्रैल फूल-डे' मनाने की शुरुआत, कहानी है काफी रोचक

31 मार्च 2018

igi
Delhi NCR

हेमा मालिनी और अखिलेश यादव को IGI हवाई अड्डे पर उठानी पड़ी ये परेशानी, ट्वीट कर जताई नाराजगी

31 मार्च 2018

demo pic
Varanasi

खौफ इतना कि जेल में बंद खूंखार अपराधी भी कांपे, बोले- जज साहेब बचा लो, नहीं तो...

30 मार्च 2018

varun gandhi
Lucknow

सुल्तानपुर पहुंचे सांसद वरुण गांधी, बोले- मुझे बाबा होना चाहिए था

30 मार्च 2018

tricolor
UP POLICE
demo pic
श्री गांधी आश्रम में तैयार खादी के तिरंगे झंडे।

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.