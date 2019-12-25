'सॉरी डीएम अंकल माफ कर दो', कान पकड़ कर घुटनों के बल हाथ जोड़कर छात्रों ने घंटों की विनती, पर...

{"_id":"5e02e4ee8ebc3e87bd3e61ed","slug":"noida-students-plead-dm-to-forgive-their-friends-for-spreading-fake-news-regarding-schools","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0938\u0949\u0930\u0940 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0905\u0902\u0915\u0932 \u092e\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u094b', \u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0930 \u0918\u0941\u091f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0924\u0940, \u092a\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विनती करते छात्र-छात्राएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e02e4ee8ebc3e87bd3e61ed","slug":"noida-students-plead-dm-to-forgive-their-friends-for-spreading-fake-news-regarding-schools","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0938\u0949\u0930\u0940 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0905\u0902\u0915\u0932 \u092e\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u094b', \u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0930 \u0918\u0941\u091f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0924\u0940, \u092a\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विनती करते छात्र-छात्राएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e02e4ee8ebc3e87bd3e61ed","slug":"noida-students-plead-dm-to-forgive-their-friends-for-spreading-fake-news-regarding-schools","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0938\u0949\u0930\u0940 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0905\u0902\u0915\u0932 \u092e\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u094b', \u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0930 \u0918\u0941\u091f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0924\u0940, \u092a\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विनती करते छात्र-छात्राएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e02e4ee8ebc3e87bd3e61ed","slug":"noida-students-plead-dm-to-forgive-their-friends-for-spreading-fake-news-regarding-schools","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0938\u0949\u0930\u0940 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0905\u0902\u0915\u0932 \u092e\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u094b', \u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0930 \u0918\u0941\u091f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0924\u0940, \u092a\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विनती करते छात्र-छात्राएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e02e4ee8ebc3e87bd3e61ed","slug":"noida-students-plead-dm-to-forgive-their-friends-for-spreading-fake-news-regarding-schools","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0938\u0949\u0930\u0940 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0905\u0902\u0915\u0932 \u092e\u093e\u092b \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u094b', \u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0930 \u0918\u0941\u091f\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0924\u0940, \u092a\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विनती करते छात्र-छात्राएं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला