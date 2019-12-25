शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Noida students plead DM to forgive their friends for spreading fake news regarding schools

'सॉरी डीएम अंकल माफ कर दो', कान पकड़ कर घुटनों के बल हाथ जोड़कर छात्रों ने घंटों की विनती, पर...

माई सिटी रिपोर्टर, नोएडा, Updated Wed, 25 Dec 2019 10:02 AM IST
विनती करते छात्र-छात्राएं
1 of 6
विनती करते छात्र-छात्राएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नोएडा के स्कूलों में छुट्टी के लिए डीएम का फर्जी आदेश जारी करने के मामले में पकड़े गए 12वीं के दोनों छात्रों को पुलिस ने मंगलवार दोपहर बाल सुधार गृह भेज दिया। इसके बाद दोनों के समर्थन में उनके स्कूल के छात्र-छात्राएं सामने आए और दोपहर बाद से देर शाम तक डीएम आवास पर धरना दिया। छात्र-छात्राओं ने हाथ जोड़कर और कान पकड़कर डीएम से माफी मांगी और दोनों छात्रों को छोड़ने की विनती की। देर शाम को पुलिस व प्रशासन के अधिकारियों ने छात्र-छात्राओं को समझाकर घर वापस भेजा। 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
कैसे चलेगा व्यापार, किसी मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार, जानिये ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
noida dm noida police
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

गारबेज कैफे
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली का पहला गारबेज कैफे, जहां एक किलो प्लास्टिक कचरे के बदले मिलेगा भर पेट खाना

25 दिसंबर 2019

दरोगा ने फेरीवाला बनकर बेचे केले
Agra

यूपी पुलिस के दरोगा ने फेरीवाला बनकर सड़क पर बेचे केले, चौंकाने वाली है वजह, देखें तस्वीरें

25 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Christmas Day 2019
Baghpat

Merry Christmas 2019: रंगीन रोशनी से नहाए चर्च, तस्वीरों में देखें, यूपी में कैसी है क्रिसमस की रौनक

25 दिसंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

भुलाए नहीं भूलतीं अटल से वो मुलाकातें, एक नहीं सैकड़ों लोगों के दिलों में आज भी ‘अटल’ हैं वाजपेयी

25 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
हेलमेट पहनने वालों की पत्नियां ‘सर्वश्रेष्ठ’
Gorakhpur

हेलमेट पहने वाहन चालकों की पत्नियों को ट्रैफिक पुलिस का ऑनस्पॉट तोहफा, अनोखी नसीहत दी

25 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

युवक की फाइल फोटो, घटनास्थल पर जांच करती पुलिस।
Gorakhpur

दूल्हा बनने से पहले युवक की अर्थी निकली, कुत्ते ने पहचान लिया-किसने किया कत्ल!

25 दिसंबर 2019

योगी आदित्यनाथ को लेकर गोरखपुर में काफी रोचक किस्से प्रचलित
Gorakhpur

योगी आदित्यनाथ के एक बुलावे पर कभी दौड़े आते थे 'अंगद' और 'हनुमान', अब हुए लापता

25 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
विज्ञापन
सूर्यग्रहण
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में सूर्य'ग्रहण: कितने बजे होगा शुरू, कब तक रहेगा असर, क्या करें और क्या न करें?

25 दिसंबर 2019

पथराव और उपद्रव करने वाले कौन?
Gorakhpur

CM योगी के शहर में और बड़ा बवाल कराने की फिराक में विदेशी ताकतें, सबूत भी देख लें

25 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
गोरखपुर में आज हुए हिंसक प्रदर्शन को रोका जा सकता था
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में न होती हिंसा, अगर ये 5 सबूत नजरअंदाज न करती पुलिस, एकलौती गलती ले डूबी

25 दिसंबर 2019

सड़कों पर बिखरे ईंट, जूता, चप्पल
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में बवाल की गवाही देंगी ये 7 तस्वीरें, हिंसा के बाद पुलिस ने लिए पांच बड़े फैसले

25 दिसंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Meerut

मेरठ हिंसा: खुफिया विभाग को मिला चौंकाने वाला इनपुट, अभी भी कई छतों पर ईंट-पत्थर, पुलिस भी डरी

25 दिसंबर 2019

अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

अखिलेश यादव को देख फफक कर रोई उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की मां, क्यों बोले यह है नाकामी का प्रमाण

25 दिसंबर 2019

अखिलेश यादव ने एनआरसी पर साधा निशाना, साक्षी महाराज के बारे में कही बड़ी बात
Kanpur

अखिलेश ने एनआरसी पर निशाना साधते हुए भाजपा पर किया हमला, साक्षी को ‘महाराज’ कहे जाने पर बोले...

25 दिसंबर 2019

Surya Grahan
Agra

सूर्यग्रहण के दौरान यहां यमुना स्नान से मिलता है राजसूय अश्वमेघ यज्ञ करने जैसा फल, यह है मान्यता

25 दिसंबर 2019

राहुल गांधी
Meerut

राहुल गांधी ने फेसबुक पर लाइव किया पूरा घटनाक्रम, देश के सामने रखी अपनी बात, तस्वीरें

25 दिसंबर 2019

चौराहों पर लगाए गए उपद्रवियों के पोस्टर
Kanpur

हिंसा भड़काने में शामिल 70 से अधिक उपद्रवी बेनकाब, चौराहाें पर लगाए गए पोस्टर, जल्द होगी गिरफ्तारी

25 दिसंबर 2019

सेंट्रल यूपी में सुबह से शाम तक छाया रहा घना कोहरा
Kanpur

सेंट्रल यूपी और बुंदेलखंड में ठंड से 17 की मौत, हर दिन के साथ बढ़ती गलन और कोहरा बरपा रहा कहर

25 दिसंबर 2019

कानपुर में हिंसा फैलाने वाले उपद्रवियों की तस्वीरें
Kanpur

कानपुर: हिंसा भड़काने में पीएफआई आईएमआईएम से जुड़े कई लोग चिह्नित, उपद्रवियों के फोटो जारी

25 दिसंबर 2019

दिन में छाया रहा घना कोहरा, गलन के साथ बढ़ी ठंड
Kanpur

यूपी: बर्फीली हवाओं की वजह से बढ़ेगी गलन और ठंड, कई जिलों में बारिश के साथ छाया कोहरा, काल बनी सर्दी

25 दिसंबर 2019

weather
Prayagraj

बारिश से ठंड चरम पर, सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन

25 दिसंबर 2019

विनती करते छात्र-छात्राएं
विनती करते छात्र-छात्राएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विनती करते छात्र-छात्राएं
विनती करते छात्र-छात्राएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विनती करते छात्र-छात्राएं
विनती करते छात्र-छात्राएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विनती करते छात्र-छात्राएं
विनती करते छात्र-छात्राएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विनती करते छात्र-छात्राएं
विनती करते छात्र-छात्राएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

देश-दुनिया में मंगलवार रात से क्रिसमस का जश्न शुरू, रंग-बिरंगी रोशनी से नहाए सभी चर्च

हर साल 25 दिसंबर की तरह इस बार भी क्रिसमस डे पूरी दुनिया में मनाया जा रहा है। देखिए भारत में खासतौर से ईसाई धर्म के लोग क्रिसमस मना रहे हैं।

25 दिसंबर 2019

झारखंड 1:16

जेवीएम प्रमुख बाबूलाल मरांडी ने हेमंत सोरेन को दी जीत की बधाई

24 दिसंबर 2019

प्रकाश जावड़ेकर 1:16

सरकार ने चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ के पद को दी मंजूरी, प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने की घोषणा

24 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 2:35

25 दिसंबर राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

24 दिसंबर 2019

प्याज 2:07

सुरक्षा में तैनात होमगार्ड के जवानों की करतूत, दुकान का ताला तोड़ चुराया प्याज

24 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited