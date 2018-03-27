शहर चुनें

9वीं छात्रा सुसाइड केसः सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचे पिता, सीबीआई जांच की मांग की

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नोएडा/नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 27 Mar 2018 02:02 PM IST
एहल्कॉन की छात्रा के आत्महत्या मामले में पुलिस के रवैये पर परिजनों को भरोसा नहीं है। उनका मकसद गुनहगारों को सलाखों के पीछे पहुंचाना है। इसके लिए उन्होंने आज सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया और सीबीआई जांच की मांग की।
