{"_id":"5add65374f1c1bb56a8b5997","slug":"no-pollution-check-of-vehicles-without-mobile-as-before-checking-otp-will-come-then-procedure-starts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u092c \u092d\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अब से जब भी वाहन का प्रदूषण जांच कराने जाएं तो जरूर साथ रखें मोबाइल वरना लौटना पड़ेगा वापस
बृजेश सिंह/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 23 Apr 2018 10:16 AM IST
नई दिल्ली में अगली बार जांच केंद्र पर वाहन का प्रदूषण जांच प्रमाण पत्र के लिए जाएं तो मोबाइल जरूर साथ रखें। ऐसा नहीं होने पर आपके वाहन का प्रदूषण जांच नहीं किया जाएगा।
