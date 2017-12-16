Download App
निर्भया को याद कर भावुक हुए पिता, कहीं रुला देने वाली बातें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 09:48 PM IST
nirbhaya's father talked about nirbhaya and country's system against crime

मैं निर्भया का पिता हूं। मैं उसे न्याय दिलाने के लिए रोऊंगा नहीं, बल्कि लड़ता रहूंगा। निर्भया केस के पांच साल पूरे होने पर कांस्टीट्यूशन क्लब में निर्भया चेतना दिवस श्रद्धांजलि सभा में निर्भया के पिता ने अपना दुख जाहिर करते हुए ये शब्द कहे।

