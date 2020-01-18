शहर चुनें

वकील की सलाह पर भड़के निर्भया के पिता, बोले- हमारा दिल सोनिया गांधी जैसा बड़ा नहीं

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 18 Jan 2020 10:00 PM IST
निर्भया केस
1 of 6
निर्भया केस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वरिष्ठ वकील इंदिरा जयसिंह की निर्भया के दोषियों को माफ करने की अपील पर हंगामा मच गया। दोषियों की फांसी का इंतजार कर रहीं निर्भया की मां ने सख्त एतराज जताते हुए सवाल किया कि इंदिरा जयसिंह ऐसा सुझाव देने वाली होती कौन हैं। इस तरह का बयान शर्मनाक है। भगवान भी कहे, तो भी माफी का सवाल नहीं उठता।
निर्भया केस
निर्भया केस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया की मां
निर्भया की मां - फोटो : Amar Ujala
निर्भया केस
निर्भया केस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया केस
निर्भया केस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया के दोषियों को होगी फांसी
निर्भया के दोषियों को होगी फांसी - फोटो : Amar Ujala
निर्भया
निर्भया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
