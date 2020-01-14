शहर चुनें

Nirbhaya Case:तिहाड़ में बंद अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन छोटा राजन का दोषियों पर बड़ा बयान, कहा- ऐसे लोगों को...

राजीव कुमार, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 14 Jan 2020 08:57 AM IST
सात साल पहले देश को दहला देने वाले निर्भया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म मामले के दोषियों को फांसी पर लटकाने का दिन और वक्त मुकर्रर हो गया है। पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने 7 जनवरी मंगलवार को इस मामले के चारों दोषियों का डेथ वारंट जारी कर दिया था। इसके मुताबिक 22 जनवरी सुबह 7 बजे निर्भया के गुनहगारों को तिहाड़ जेल में फांसी के फंदे पर लटकाया जाएगा। 
