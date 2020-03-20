निर्भया केस: बेटी की तस्वीर गले से लगाकर बोली मां- आखिरकार तुम्हें इंसाफ मिल गया

{"_id":"5e7419118ebc3e72890153e0","slug":"nirbhaya-case-delhi-latest-news-mother-asha-devi-says-i-hugged-picture-of-my-daughter-and-said-today-you-got-justice","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938: \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902- \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u092b \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0917\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Nirbhaya case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e7419118ebc3e72890153e0","slug":"nirbhaya-case-delhi-latest-news-mother-asha-devi-says-i-hugged-picture-of-my-daughter-and-said-today-you-got-justice","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938: \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902- \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u092b \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0917\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Nirbhaya case
- फोटो : ANI
{"_id":"5e7419118ebc3e72890153e0","slug":"nirbhaya-case-delhi-latest-news-mother-asha-devi-says-i-hugged-picture-of-my-daughter-and-said-today-you-got-justice","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938: \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902- \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u092b \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0917\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Nirbhaya Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e7419118ebc3e72890153e0","slug":"nirbhaya-case-delhi-latest-news-mother-asha-devi-says-i-hugged-picture-of-my-daughter-and-said-today-you-got-justice","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0938: \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0917\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902- \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0902\u0938\u093e\u092b \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0917\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
निर्भया की मां और पिता
- फोटो : PTI