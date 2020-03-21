शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   nirbhaya case delhi latest news father says decision came in favor of daughter

निर्भया केस: अंत में जब दरिंदों ने कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया तो तेज हो गई थीं धड़कनें, लगा फिर न टल जाए फांसी, लेकिन...

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 21 Mar 2020 09:57 AM IST
Nirbhaya Case
1 of 5
Nirbhaya Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया के दोषियों की फांसी टलवाने के लिए जब उनके वकील ने देर रात में हाईकोर्ट और सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाया तो हमारी धड़कनें तेज हो गईं। हमें लगा कहीं फिर से फांसी न टल जाए, लेकिन फैसला उनकी बेटी के पक्ष में ही आया। निर्भया के पिता बद्रीनाथ सिंह ने ये शब्द उस वक्त कहे, जब दोषियों की फांसी पर रोक की मांग वाली याचिका देर रात में हाईकोर्ट से और आधी रात के बाद सुप्रीम कोर्ट से खारिज हो गई।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब youtube पर करें सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, join करें दिल्ली के बेहतरीन मैथ्स टीचर भगवती सर की लाइव क्लास सुबह 9:45 से
Watch Now!
विज्ञापन
nirbhaya case निर्भया केस

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस: शरीर पर दांतों के निशान थे दरिंदगी के गवाह, 10 तस्वीरों से मिले थे सबूत

21 मार्च 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस: इतनी पीड़ा के बाद भी मुस्कुरा कर जवाब देती थी निर्भया, डॉक्टर बोले-पानी भी नहीं दे सके

21 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
पवन जल्लाद ने निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी देने की इच्छा जाहिर की
Meerut

निर्भया केस: फांसी के तख्ते पर गिड़गिड़ा रहे थे दरिंदे, जल्लाद बोला-जिंदगी भर नहीं भूलूंगा ये ऐतिहासिक दिन

21 मार्च 2020

निर्भया केस: जगन्नाथपुर गांव।
Basti

निर्भया के दोषियों की फांसी के बाद इस गांव में पसरा मातम, पढ़ें क्या है मामला

21 मार्च 2020

अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
Astrology Services

अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में मौसम ने बदली करवट, आसमान में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, देखें तस्वीरें

21 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस: बनना चाहती थीं आईएएस, लेकिन बनीं वकील, सीमा के पहले केस को हमेशा याद रखेगी दुनिया

21 मार्च 2020

श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान
Agra

लड़ेंगे कोरोना से : जनता कर्फ्यू के दिन बंद रहेंगे श्रीकृष्ण जन्मस्थान और द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर

21 मार्च 2020

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान रखिए पर्सनल हाइजीन
विज्ञापन
पार्टी में कनिका कपूर
Lucknow

कोरोना वायरसः अगर इस एयरपोर्ट पर हो जाती कनिका कपूर की जांच तो नहीं बढ़ता खतरा

21 मार्च 2020

all weather road rock fell on badrinath highway three died
Chamoli

बदरीनाथ हाईवे पर ऑल वेदर रोड कटिंग के दौरान बड़ा हादसा, चट्टान में दबने से तीन की मौत

21 मार्च 2020

अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
Astrology Services

अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
कमला टावर कानपुर
Kanpur

कानपुर में एक ही चर्चा, कल्पना-कनिका-कोरोना, लोग परेशान, बदले प्लान

21 मार्च 2020

जिला अस्पताल की ओपीडी में शुक्रवार को पसरा सन्नाटा।
Pratapgarh

कोरोना का डर : समाधान, तहसील, जनता दर्शन और आरोग्य मेले पर लगी रोक 

21 मार्च 2020

कुंडा के मानिकपुर सभागंज तिराहे पर अनियंत्रित ट्रक की चपेट में आने से बिखरा पड़ा सामान।
Pratapgarh

दोपहर में अचानक आफत बनकर टूटा ट्रक, तीन काे रौंदा

21 मार्च 2020

कोरोना वायरस
Prayagraj

मुंबई से भागे टैक्सी चालक समेत तीन को पकड़कर बेली में कराया भर्ती

21 मार्च 2020

कोरोना वायरस बुलेटिन
Prayagraj

विदेश से आने वालों की संख्या पहुंची 172, अभी भी 27 लापता

21 मार्च 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Coronavirus update: प्रयागराज में गर्भवती महिला की रिपोर्ट का इंतजार, ओपीडी में पहुंचे 47 

21 मार्च 2020

कोरोना वायरस अपडेट- दुकान पर ग्राहकों की भीड़
Agra

कोरोना की दहशत के बीच आगरा में फैली अफवाह, दुकानों पर खरीदारी के लिए उमड़ पड़ी भीड़

21 मार्च 2020

ताजमहल में पसरा सन्नाटा
Agra

कोरोना वायरसः ताजमहल की संदली मस्जिद में पढ़ी नमाज, स्थानीय लोगों को नहीं मिला प्रवेश

21 मार्च 2020

मास्क लगाकर पहुंचे रहे श्रद्धालु
Agra

वृंदावन के दो प्रमुख मंदिर 31 मार्च तक बंद, बांकेबिहारी प्रबंधन ने कोर्ट से मांगी अनुमति

21 मार्च 2020

coronavirus संक्रमण के चलते प्रयागराज शहर में पसरा सन्नाटा।
Prayagraj

कोरोना वायरसः महानगरों से होमटाउन की तरफ किया रुख, कोरोना का खतरा बरकरार

21 मार्च 2020

घर के बाहर जलाए दीपक
Agra

कोरोना का खौफ: महिलाओं ने घरों के बाहर जलाए घी-तेल के दीपक, बताई यह वजह

21 मार्च 2020

nirbhaya gangrape bus
Delhi NCR

जिस बस स्टैंड से शुरू हुई थी निर्भया की दर्दनाक कहानी, जानें अब कैसे हैं वहां के हालात

20 मार्च 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Nirbhaya Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया के पिता
निर्भया के पिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया के पिता
निर्भया के पिता - फोटो : अमर उजाला
निर्भया की मां और पिता
निर्भया की मां और पिता - फोटो : PTI
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : शुभम बंसल
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited