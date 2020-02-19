शहर चुनें

Nirbhaya Case: दोषियों की बढ़ी बेचैनी, दरिदों ने माना अब फांसी जरूर होगी, विनय करता है ये काम

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली, Updated Wed, 19 Feb 2020 08:29 AM IST
Nirbhaya Case
1 of 5
Nirbhaya Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला/सोशल मीडिया
पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने सोमवार को निर्भया के दोषियों की फांसी के लिए तीसरी बार डेथ वारंट जारी किया। अगर कोई कानूनी अड़चन नहीं आई तो तो चारों गुनहगारों को तीन मार्च सुबह छह बजे फांसी दे दी जाएगी। हालांकि, गुनहगारों ने सजा टालने के लिए फिर तिकड़मबाजी शुरू कर दी है। 
nirbhaya case mukesh supreme court vinay sharma
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Nirbhaya Case
Nirbhaya Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला/सोशल मीडिया
nirbhaya case
nirbhaya case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Nirbhaya Case
Nirbhaya Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : PTI
Nirbhaya Case
Nirbhaya Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
