Nirbhaya Case: दोषियों की बढ़ी बेचैनी, दरिदों ने माना अब फांसी जरूर होगी, विनय करता है ये काम

{"_id":"5e4ca4a18ebc3ef2690f2504","slug":"nirbhaya-case-convicts-discomfort-has-increased-in-tihar-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0948\u0928\u0940, \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0905\u092c \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940, \u0935\u093f\u0928\u092f \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Nirbhaya Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला/सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5e4ca4a18ebc3ef2690f2504","slug":"nirbhaya-case-convicts-discomfort-has-increased-in-tihar-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0948\u0928\u0940, \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0905\u092c \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940, \u0935\u093f\u0928\u092f \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
nirbhaya case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e4ca4a18ebc3ef2690f2504","slug":"nirbhaya-case-convicts-discomfort-has-increased-in-tihar-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0948\u0928\u0940, \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0905\u092c \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940, \u0935\u093f\u0928\u092f \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Nirbhaya Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e4ca4a18ebc3ef2690f2504","slug":"nirbhaya-case-convicts-discomfort-has-increased-in-tihar-jail","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nirbhaya Case: \u0926\u094b\u0937\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091a\u0948\u0928\u0940, \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0905\u092c \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940, \u0935\u093f\u0928\u092f \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Nirbhaya Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला