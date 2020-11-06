शहर चुनें
निकिता हत्याकांड: सीसीटीवी फुटेज, हाथ में लगा गन पाउडर, आरोपियों के कपड़े और इस जांच को बनाया अहम सबूत, पढ़ें पूरी रिपोर्ट

कैलाश गठवाल, अमर उजाला, फरीदाबाद, Updated Fri, 06 Nov 2020 08:56 AM IST
nikita tomar murder case
nikita tomar murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फरीदाबाद के बल्लभगढ़ में हुए बीकॉम अंतिम वर्ष की छात्रा निकिता तोमर हत्याकांड में जांच कर रही एसआईटी ने 25 ऐसे मजबूत जुटाए हैं जोकि आरोपियों को सीधे फांसी के फंदे तक ले जा सकते हैं। इन साक्ष्यों में मुख्य रूप से घटना स्थल की सीसीटीवी की फुटेज, वारदात में इस्तेमाल हुआ तमंचा, आरोपियों के हाथ में लगा गन पाउडर, आरोपियों के कपड़ों के साथ ही उनकी कार की फोरेंसिक रिपोर्ट को शामिल किया गया है। 
 
nikita tomar murder case nikita tomar faridabad nikita tomar

nikita tomar murder case
nikita tomar murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हत्याकांड का सीसीटीवी फुटेज
हत्याकांड का सीसीटीवी फुटेज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
nikita murder case
nikita murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक निकिता का फाइल फोटो
मृतक निकिता का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विलाप करते हुए परिजन
विलाप करते हुए परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
nikita murder case
nikita murder case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
