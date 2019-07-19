शहर चुनें

nd tiwari son rohit shekhar murder lawyer of Apoorva accused Delhi Police of leaking of chargesheet

रोहित तिवारी हत्याकांड में पत्नी अपूर्वा पर चौंकाने वाले खुलासे, वकील बोला-लीक किया आरोप पत्र

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Fri, 19 Jul 2019 09:58 PM IST
nd tiwari son rohit shekhar murder lawyer of Apoorva accused Delhi Police of leaking of chargesheet
1 of 5
यूपी व उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री रहे एनडी तिवारी के बेटे रोहित शेखर तिवारी की हत्या की आरोपी अपूर्वा शुक्ला के वकील ने केस का आरोप पत्र मीडिया में लीक करने का दिल्ली पुलिस पर आरोप लगाया है। अदालत इस आरोप पत्र पर शुक्रवार को संज्ञान नहीं ले सकी। दिल्ली पुलिस ने अपूर्वा के खिलाफ हत्या की धारा में आरोप पत्र बृहस्पतिवार को अदालत में दाखिल किया था। 
rohit shekhar murdere apoorva shukla instagram apoorva shukla tiwari apoorva shukla rohit shekhar rohit shekhar tiwari rohit shekhar rohit shekhar tiwari wife brutal crimes
