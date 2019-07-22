शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Minor killed after shoulder collision in delhi

कंधा टकराने पर हुए विवाद में नाबालिग को चाकू घोंपा, सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुई घटना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Mon, 22 Jul 2019 10:28 PM IST
वारदात सीसीटीवी में कैद
1 of 5
वारदात सीसीटीवी में कैद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मध्य दिल्ली के नबी करीम इलाके में रविवार रात महज कंधा टकराने पर हुए विवाद में एक युवक चाकू से हमला कर दिया गया। बीच बचाव करने पर हमलावरों ने उसके चचेरे भाई को भी चाकू घोंप दिया, जिसकी मौत हो गई। जबकि दूसरा युवक गंभीर हालत में उपचाराधीन है। पूरी वारदात एक बिल्डिंग पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई। फुटेज के आधार पर पुलिस ने दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
murder knife attack
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

विदिशा बालियान
Meerut

यूपी: मुजफ्फरनगर की विदिशा ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका में जीता 'मिस वर्ल्ड डेफ 2019' का खिताब

22 जुलाई 2019

apple Gardens and bridge ruined in flood in kinnaur himachal
Shimla

नाले में अचानक बाढ़ आने से सेब के बगीचे तबाह, पुल क्षतिग्रस्त, कई मकानों को खाली करने के आदेश

22 जुलाई 2019

फैशन की दुनिया को नया आयाम देता ये खास फैशन शो
Invertis university

फैशन की दुनिया को नया आयाम देता ये खास फैशन शो
पति पत्नी और बेटा (मृतक)
Kanpur

बीवी की मौत देख पति ने घोट दिया डेढ़ साल के बेटे का गला फिर खुद को दी फांसी, 3 दिन बाद मिलीं लाशें

22 जुलाई 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 29/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 29/ जुलाई/2019
हापुड़ में सड़क हादसा
Delhi NCR

यूपी: सड़क पर बिखरी लाशें देख मच गया कोहराम, शादी की खुशियां मातम में बदलीं

22 जुलाई 2019

सेना भर्ती पिथौरागढ़
Dehradun

बेरोजगार युवाओं के लिए सेना में भर्ती होने का सुनहरा मौका, एक क्लिक में पढ़ें सभी जरूरी जानकारी

22 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

रितू जायसवाल
Bihar

मुखिया बनने के बाद आईएएस की पत्नी ने बदली पूरे गांव की तस्वीर, मिले कई पुरस्कार

21 जुलाई 2019

african arrested
Delhi NCR

यूपी की इस जेल के लिए सिरदर्द बने 30 विदेशी नागरिक, खाने को मांग रहे चिकन-मटन

22 जुलाई 2019

फैशन की दुनिया को नया आयाम देता ये खास फैशन शो
Invertis university

फैशन की दुनिया को नया आयाम देता ये खास फैशन शो
विज्ञापन
गेंदबाज नवदीप सैनी
Chandigarh

कभी 250 रुपये में खेलता था मैच, 140 से ऊपर की स्पीड, टीम इंडिया में शामिल हुआ घातक गेंदबाज

21 जुलाई 2019

स्केटिंग कर प्रयागराज से वाराणसी जाता दीपक
Varanasi

काशी पहुंचा एक अनोखा शिव भक्त, स्केटिंग करते हुए तय की 125 किलोमीटर की दूरी

22 जुलाई 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 29/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 29/ जुलाई/2019
फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

पीसी चाको की वो चिट्ठी, जिससे टूट गया था शीला दीक्षित का मनोबल?

21 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

कांटों भरी है लखनऊ-इलाहाबाद एक्सप्रेस को दौड़ाने की राह, टाइम व रूट पर हो रही माथापच्ची

22 जुलाई 2019

शीला दीक्षित
Delhi NCR

15 साल की उम्र में प्रधानमंत्री से मिलने पहुंची थीं शीला दीक्षित, बस में मिला था शादी का प्रपोजल

20 जुलाई 2019

13 cobra snake seen together in a shop man broke floor of shop
Dehradun

नागिन के डर से दुकानदार ने तोड़ डाला दुकान का फर्श, पढ़ें क्या है पूरा माजरा...

21 जुलाई 2019

Brajesh Pathak worship in mahakal mandir in Lucknow.
Lucknow

पहले सोमवार को रात दो बजे महाकाल मंदिर पहुंचे योगी सरकार के ये मंत्री, भस्म आरती कर किया पूजन

22 जुलाई 2019

सावन के पहले सोमवार पर दिल्ली के गौरी-शंकर मंदिर में पूजन को उमड़े श्रद्धालु
Delhi NCR

सावन 2019 का हर सोमवार है बेहद खास, पहले में बन रहे तीन विशेष योग, ऐसे करें पूजन

22 जुलाई 2019

sawan 2019
Meerut

सावन के सोमवार में इस बार बन रहा ये खास संयोग, शिव की उपासना से पूर्ण होती हैं मनोकामनाएं

22 जुलाई 2019

Tension Student
Lucknow

बुढ़ापे से बचना चाहते हैं तो तनाव से रहें दूर, इन बातों का रखें विशेष ध्यान

22 जुलाई 2019

मांगेराम गर्ग
Delhi NCR

रेलवे स्टेशन पर यात्रियों को पानी पिलाते थे मांगेराम गर्ग, दिल्ली में कराई थी छठ पूजा शुरू

21 जुलाई 2019

तेजस एक्सप्रेस
Lucknow

एयरपोर्ट की तर्ज पर ‘तेजस’ से ‘यूजर चार्ज’ वसूलेगा रेलवे! इन सुविधाओं का लाभ उठा सकेंगे यात्री

22 जुलाई 2019

फाइल फोटो
Bareilly

विधायक की बेटी साक्षी को भगा शादी करने वाले अजितेश के घरवाले वापस लौटे, घर पर इतनी पुलिस तैनात

21 जुलाई 2019

शीला दीक्षित का फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

शीला दीक्षित ने पांच जुलाई को दिल्लीवासियों के लिए किए थे दो ट्वीट, पढ़ें क्या थीं आखिरी लाइनें

21 जुलाई 2019

वारदात सीसीटीवी में कैद
वारदात सीसीटीवी में कैद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वारदात सीसीटीवी में कैद
वारदात सीसीटीवी में कैद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मृतक का फाइल फोटो
मृतक का फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वारदात सीसीटीवी में कैद
वारदात सीसीटीवी में कैद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वारदात सीसीटीवी में कैद
वारदात सीसीटीवी में कैद - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

ISRO ने अपने दूसरे मून मिशन 'चंद्रयान-2' का सफल प्रक्षेपण किया, जानिए चांद से जुड़ी रोचक बड़ी बातें

भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन यानी ISRO ने अपने दूसरे मून मिशन 'चंद्रयान-2' का सफल प्रक्षेपण किया है। दुनियाभर के वैज्ञानिकों ने चांद के बारे में कई बातें पता की हैं। आइए जानते है चांद के बारे में कुछ रोचक जानकारियां।

22 जुलाई 2019

हिमा दास 1:06

5 गोल्ड मेडल जीतने के बाद हिमा दास ने देश की जनता के सामने रखी ये मांग

22 जुलाई 2019

कानपुर मंदिर 3:04

कानपुर का आनंदेश्वर मंदिर है खास, यहां साक्षात दर्शन देते हैं भोलेनाथ !

22 जुलाई 2019

चंद्रयान-2 4:39

चंद्रयान-2 की सफल लॉन्चिंग, पीएम मोदी ने लॉन्चिंग को देखा लाइव

22 जुलाई 2019

धोनी 3:06

धोनी फिलहाल नहीं लेंगे रिटायरमेंट, आर्मी ट्रेनिंग के बाद तय हो सकती है करियर की दिशा

22 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited