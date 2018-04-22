शहर चुनें

उपमुख्यमंत्री 10 दिनों तक रहेंगे मोबाइल और मीडिया से दूर, इस बात पर केजरीवाल ने कहा 'बेस्ट विशेज'

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sun, 22 Apr 2018 04:51 PM IST
manish sisodia will go to rajasthan for 10 days and will switch off all the communications
दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने सूचना दी है कि वह 10 दिनों दिनों तक ना तो मोबाइल पर उपलब्ध होंगे ना ही सोशल मीडिया का इस्तेमाल करेंगे ना ही मीडिया में नजर आएंगे। मनीष सिसोदिया के इस फैसले पर मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा 'बेस्ट विशेज'।
