कभी मॉडलिंग के लिए छोड़ने वाली थीं टेबल टेनिस, अब कॉमनवेल्थ में गोल्ड जीत रच दिया इतिहास

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 14 Apr 2018 06:58 PM IST
इस ग्लैमरस लड़की को देख कर कोई भी पहली निगाह में उसे हिरोइन या मॉडल समझने की भूल कर सकता है। मणिका के साथ असल जिंदगी में भी ऐसा ही हुआ। उनके जानने वाले हर शख्स ने उन्हें मॉडलिंग में कैरियर बनाने की सलाह दी और एक समय में वो खेल छोड़ने भी वाली थीं। 
