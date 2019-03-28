शहर चुनें

प्रेमी युगल मर्डर मिस्ट्री: पिता ने खोला चौंकाने वाला राज, घर लौटने पर बहुत टेंशन में था अन्नू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद, Updated Thu, 28 Mar 2019 01:50 AM IST
love couple murder
1 of 5
love couple murder - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गाजियाबाद पुलिस प्रेमी युगल के मर्डर मिस्ट्री में तीसरे दिन भी उलझी रही। पुलिस के मुताबिक, युवक-युवती के संपर्क में रहने वाले एक व्यक्ति ने ही हत्या की है। अभी तक पुलिस युवक के संपर्क में रहने वाली महिला व अन्य लोगों को उठाकर पूछताछ कर रही थी। अब पुलिस ने युवती के संपर्क में रहने वाले कुछ लोगों से पूछताछ की है। पुलिस का कहना है आरोपी को पता चल चुका है। साक्ष्य की तलाश की जा रही है।
love couple murder brutal crimes crime in ghaziabad murder in ghaziabad ghaziabad police
love couple murder
love couple murder - फोटो : अमर उजाला
